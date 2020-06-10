American F-22 Jets Scrambled to Escort Russian Tu-95Ms Bombers Over Neutral Waters

"Four strategic Tu-95MS missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces' long-range aviation conducted a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean ... At certain stages of the flight, the Russian planes were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fighters", the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that the flight lasted 11 hours.
Russian Aerospace Forces' flights are always conducted in strict compliance with international regulations, the statement further read.
In May, US strategic bombers conducted five flights along the Russian border, the ministry recalled.
