US House Republicans Urge Trump to Reject US Troop Pullout From Germany

"As Republican Members of the House Armed Services Committee, we are very concerned about reports that the administration is considering a significant reduction of US troops currently based in Europe as well as a cap on the total number of US troops which can be present there at any one time", the letter said. "We believe that such steps would significantly damage US national security as well as strengthen the position of Russia to our detriment".
The letter, lead by the Armed Services Committee ranking member Mac Thornberry, said reducing the number of US troops in Germany will weaken the United States' commitment to NATO and prevent its military from conducting necessary readiness exercises with allies.
Moreover, the letter said a drawdown of troops will cause serious logistical challenges in the number of US forces that can go through Germany for deployment in other parts of the world.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump directed the Defence Department to move 9,500 US troops, or nearly a third of the contingent in Germany, out of that country.
At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.
