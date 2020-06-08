Google Says Will Roll Out COVID-19 Alerts on Affected Public Transit, Available Test Sites

"Transit alerts are rolling out in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the US where we have information from local transit agencies, with more coming soon", Google said on Monday. "Starting this week, alerts for medical facilities will be available in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the US, and testing centre alerts will be available in the US".
Google noted that the alerts on testing centres will provide information on sites available for testing and if users were eligible to go there.
The announcement comes as an increasing number of countries move toward fully reopening their economies from the coronavirus-related shutdowns enforced since March. More than 7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 400,000 have died.
