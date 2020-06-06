Register
17:35 GMT06 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

    German Foreign Minister to Fly to Israel to Stop Tel Aviv’s West Bank Plans, Report Says

    © REUTERS / Stefanie Loos
    World
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006061079540794-german-foreign-minister-to-fly-to-israel-to-stop-tel-avivs-west-bank-plans-report-says/

    The Netanyahu government intends to ‘apply sovereignty’ to large swathes of UN-recognized Palestinian territories in the West Bank less than a month from now, with Palestinian officials and militant groups warning that they will not hesitate to use force to stop Tel Aviv from moving forward with its plans.

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is set to travel to Israel on Wednesday to personally warn Israeli officials that there will be “consequences’ if the Jewish State moves forward with its plans to annex about a third of the West Bank, Axios has reported, citing Israeli officials and European diplomats.

    During the trip, Maas is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. During the visit, he is expected to convey two messages to the Israelis, including a) that Israel is very important to Germany and Berlin would like to strengthen the alliance, and b) that “any steps toward unilateral annexation” of West Bank territories could damage relations with both Berlin and Brussels.

    According to Axios, Maas will “ask his Israeli counterparts not to put Germany in such a tough spot and…warn that if pushed, Germany will support international law.”

    News of Maas’s upcoming trip coincides with Berlin’s preparations to take up the role of representative of the European Union at the United Nations Security Council, and, simultaneously, the presidency of the European Council. After his meeting with Israeli officials, Maas is expected to discuss the response with other EU foreign ministers.

    Over a dozen Western European embassies in Israel have protested the Netanyahu government’s plans for the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, with Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark and Finland sending a formal note to Tel Aviv. In it, the countries warn that if implemented, the move to ‘apply sovereignty’ would be a violation of international law that would reduce the chance for regional peace and harm Israel’s standing in the eyes of other nations.

    Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, ride vehicles during a rally marking Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Day in Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Hamas Says Israel’s Attacks on Syria ‘Fueled by US Bullying and Coercion’
    The news follows reports last week that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen paid an unannounced trip to Egypt to gauge the possible reactions from Palestinian actors, including political and militant group Hamas, to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s West Bank plans. The militant group repeatedly warned last month that it would not hesitate to fight Israel if it proceeded with the plans.

    Meanwhile, Tel Aviv’s plans also threaten its ties with Egypt and Jordan, the only two Arab nations which recognize Israel and maintain relations with the country. Last month, Jordan’s president and King threatened to reconsider Amman’s relations with Israel, and to renounced the 1994 peace treaty.

    Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has said that East Jarusalem will no longer be bound by agreements with the US and Israel, “including those related to security.”

    Prime Minister Netanyahu says he has no intention of deviating from his plans, which would put about 1,200 square km, of UN-recognized Palestinian territories under Israeli control.

    Netanyahu and Likud made ‘applying sovereignty’ in the West Bank settler areas a key plank in the last three election cycles, which finally led to the formation of a new government in April.

    The Trump administration, which laid out its vision of new Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in January, has promised to support Tel Aviv. The peace proposal, dubbed ‘the Deal of the Century’, proposes allowing Israel to formally take control large swathes of Palestinian territory, including most of Jerusalem, in exchange for billions of dollars in financial aid to the Palestinians. President Abbas blasted the plan immediately after its publication, saying Jerusalem was “not for sale” and that the document belongs in “the garbage can of history.”

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on 20 May 2020 in Austin, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars, wine tasting rooms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, bingo halls, aquariums, and equestrian events will be allowed to open on Friday, 22nd May despite a surge in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
    Beauty of Earthly Landscapes Which Can Only Be Seen From Above
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse