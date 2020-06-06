Head of Libya's Eastern-Based Parliament to Visit Moscow on Sunday, Source Says

BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - Aguila Saleh, the president of Libya's eastern-based parliament, will pay an official visit to Moscow to discuss the political situation in the North African country on Sunday, a source from the Libyan parliament said.

"The head of the Libyan House of Representatives is likely to pay an official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow tomorrow [on Sunday] to conduct negotiations and consultations on the political process in the country," the source said.

According to the source, Saleh will leave for Moscow after his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, which is currently underway in Cairo.

In late April, Saleh put forward a new initiative for a political settlement in the country. In particular, the head of the House of Representatives proposed a roadmap, according to which each of the country's three regions — Tripolitania, Cyrenaica and Fezzan — is set to choose a representative to a presidential council, which will consist of the head of the council and their two deputies.

Libya has been suffering from internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.

At the moment, the east of the country is ruled by the parliament, while the west is controlled by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which was formed with the help of the United Nations and the European Union. The authorities in the east cooperate with the Libyan National Army (LNA), which has been attempting to take control of Tripoli.