Register
22:38 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A NYPD police officer sprays protesters as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020.

    ‘Spilled Over the Glass of Tolerance’: Global Support Pours in for US Black Lives Matter Protests

    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/06/1079470675_0:320:3069:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_aaf7af363818e43ae45383a4d8bdc38c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006041079522754-spilled-over-the-glass-of-tolerance-global-support-pours-in-for-us-black-lives-matter-protests/

    Across the present and formerly colonized parts of the world, statements of solidarity are pouring in for the Black Lives Matter protests demanding an end to racist police violence rocking the US and drawing connections between their own struggles and those of black Americans.

    Venezuela’s ALBA Chapter

    “We deplore this atrocious crime, which has spilled over the glass of tolerance. The people are tired of racist repression,” said the Venezuela chapter of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) in a Wednesday statement.

    “The recent acts of protest in the United States have exposed the profoundly racist character of the American state. The supremacist government of Donald Trump has further deepened this evil historically present in American society, and in the presence of the assassination of George Floyd it has only fanned the flames of violence against protestors,” ALBA said.

    “However, we cannot forget that racism in the United States is structural, historical and systemic,” the statement continued, “which means that Republicans, Democrats, corporations and the mass media have fed a society where the plundering, appropriation of labor and the stripping of all rights from African American, Latino, indigenous and migrant communities has been the basis of capitalist accumulation in that country.”

    The ALBA statement noted that like black Americans, the US state has declared war on Venezuela and Cuba as well, as the US “represses and murders Black and Latino communities if they do not allow themselves to be plundered and stripped of all that capital needs to reproduce itself in an expanded way.”

    “We declare our solidarity and our commitment to these people who are fighting in the streets today. They must know that their struggle is also ours, against racism, against fascism, against capitalism,” the group noted. “Today we are united in our struggle against the same government.”

    Palestinian BDS

    On May 30, the Palestinian BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) National Committee also spoke up in defense of the Movement for Black Lives, saying it “stands resolutely in solidarity with our Black brothers and sisters across the US who are calling for justice in the wake of the latest wave of insufferable police murders of black Americans, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, Tony McDade in Tallahassee, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.”

    “As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, the ‘great stumbling block’ in the stride by black Americans toward freedom is not the KKK, ‘but the white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice,’” the BDS committee noted.

    “We call on the Palestine solidarity movement in the US and elsewhere to stand with the Movement for Black Lives and other black-led organizations in their righteous struggle for justice, and for an abolitionist approach to police reform, reparation, and liberation,” the committee said, noting it would support a similar approach to its own for ending support for businesses and institutions “that are implicated in the system of racial injustice.”

    African Union

    On Wednesday, African Union Chairperson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also came out in support of the protests against the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis Police Department custody last week after four officers held him down, one of whom put his knee on Floyd’s neck.

    “As countries that have borne the brunt of racial discrimination over centuries, we need to work together to end the scourge of racial violence, wherever it occurs. By working together, we can build a peaceful, just, healthy, and prosperous global community,” Ramaphosa said.

    South Africa’s ANC and EFF

    However, the South African president’s statement only came after days of prodding from his party, the African National Congress, which led the fight by black South Africans against the racist Apartheid system that held sway there until 1994.

    “We urge our government, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to engage with the American government through established diplomatic channels to diffuse racial tensions and build social cohesion among different races,” the ANC said on Tuesday.

    In its own statement, the ANC said it was “deplorable that almost 70 years since racial segregation was abolished in America, people of color are still routinely slaughtered for the color of their skin. The ANC fought and defeated racial supremacy and will not be cowed to remain silent in the face of the lynching of black people wherever they manifest.”

    “While we note the action taken by American authorities in charging one of the officers who was caught on camera kneeling on an unarmed Floyd, it is equally concerning that incidents of police brutality against African-American citizens are on the increase,” the ANC statement continued. “The cascade of recent cases – Ahmaud Arbery jogging while black, Breonna Taylor sleeping while black and Floyd encountering police while black – has sharpened the focus on inescapable realities that American society places a perilously low value on black lives.”

    South Africa’s left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party said on Wednesday that "the murder of Floyd represents a deep tradition of racially inspired violence against African Americans by law enforcement in the US dating as far back as the Jim Crow era."

    "The effective lynching of George Floyd presents a perverted culture of anti-black racism that is perpetuated by law enforcement in the US, " the EFF said. "Floyd joins the likes of Sandra Bland, Michael Brown and the 12-year-old Tamir Rice in a long list of black people who have been victims of unwarranted and racially inspired police killings. Although African-American males constitute only 2% of the population in the US, an unarmed African-American male is four times more likely to be shot than an unarmed white male."

    Parallels

    In 1961, Martinican-Algerian psychiatrist and revolutionary Frantz Fanon wrote in “The Wretched of the Earth,” his seminal text on the anti-colonial uprisings then sweeping the globe, “When we revolt it's not for a particular culture. We revolt simply because, for many reasons, we can no longer breathe.” 

    It seems little coincidence that “I can’t breathe” were the final words of Floyd on May 25, whose death sparked the protests sweeping the US, nor that the demonstrations should elicit such sympathy from the parts of the world in revolt when Fanon wrote.

    In the US, 10,000 people have been arrested in two weeks of continuous mass protests that have taken place in every US state and the District of Columbia. Nationwide, some 67,000 National Guardsmen have been activated to deal with the protests, and US President Donald Trump has threatened to use active-duty soldiers as well. 

    While all four officers connected to Floyd’s death have now been charged, the protests continue to grow, decrying the entirety of racist police and vigilante violence against black Americans.

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    ‘Silence Can Be as Deadly as Violence’: Ex-US President Carter Opens Up on George Floyd Protests
    Trump (Not Donald) Gets Roasted for Post Supporting George Floyd Protests
    Stop Racism: K-Pop Stars Support Black Lives Matter Movement
    Tags:
    protests, Black Lives Matter, African Union (AU), South Africa, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Palestine, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protests over George Floyd's death in Washington DC on 3 June 2020
    George Floyd Murder: Sixth Day of Protests in Washington DC in Pictures
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse