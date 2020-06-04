Measures Against Nord Stream 2 Show Neglect of Interest of EU Consumers, Company Says

Nord Stream 2 project team is estimating the consequences of the possible enforcement of a legislation sanctioning the project that was introduced by the United States, according to the statement made by the company's spokesman Jens D. Mueller.
He said that the moves made to prevent the development of Nord Stream 2 show "clear neglect of interests of European individual and industrial consumers" and disregard of the right of the EU to "determine its own energy future".
"More than 1000 companies from 25 countries are fully interested in completing the project. The efforts to prevent this important project show clear neglect interests of European individual and industrial consumers, who will be forced to pay billions more for gas if the pipeline is not built, as well as neglect of the right of the European Union to determine its own energy future", Mueller said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)