Boris Johnson and Bill Gates Deliver Addresses at Online Global Vaccine Summit - Video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates address attendees at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 (Gavi), held in an online format in the United Kingdom.
The vaccine summit should become a moment for the world to come together in response to COVID-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has gone up by more than 93,000 over the past 24 hours to top 6.2 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report.
