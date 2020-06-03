Register
19:57 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, shows the Huawei office building at its research and development centre at Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province

    UK Media Claims Huawei Tried to Hide Its Ties to Firm Selling Embargoed US Goods to Iran

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/64/1078996428_0:154:3367:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f85640b472462e925ac3ddbb5a37b2e8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006031079510290-uk-media-claims-huawei-tried-to-hide-its-ties-to-firm-selling-embargoed-us-goods-to-iran/

    Top Huawei manager, Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada on US accusations against the company for allegedly violating American sanctions against Iran, re-introduced in 2018, and selling Tehran US-made equipment. The Chinese tech giant denies the accusations.

    Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei scrambled to conceal ties to Hong Kong-based Skycom Tech Co, which purportedly supplied Iran with banned American computer equipment in 2013, Reuters reported, citing obtained documents allegedly belonging to the two companies.

    The documents, a set of memos, letters and agreements purportedly belonging to Huawei and Skycom, show that the Chinese giant was trying to sever formal ties with Skycom, while maintaining control over it, Reuters says.

    "Huawei took a series of actions - including changing the managers of Skycom, shutting down Skycom’s Tehran office and forming another business in Iran to take over tens of millions of dollars worth of Skycom contracts", the news agency claims, citing the papers.

    One of the obtained documents allegedly shows how Huawei appointed its own employee, Hu Mei, as Skycom’s general manager in Iran while severing official ties with Skycom in March 2013 - long before the US pressed charges of violating the embargo and before the international community lifted sanctions from Iran in 2015. The alleged internal communications justified the move as required to "urgently avoid the risks of media hype".

    In addition, Huawei appointed Song Kai, a deputy representative of Skycom’s Iran office, as it allegedly needed a man present in the country, unlike Hu Mei, Reuters claims.

    The news agency insists that the gears were set in motion on hiding the ties between the two companies after two news pieces by Reuters itself, published not long before. These publications raised questions in some of the banks, serving the accounts of both Huawei and Skycom. According to Reuters, Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was convincing one of the banks, HSBC, that Skycom was only "a business partner of Huawei" and was not linked to it in any way, let alone a direct subsidiary.

    According to another document obtained by Reuters later in 2013, Skycom annulled and terminated all contracts with Iranian telecommunication companies, while transferring its clients, to a Huawei department called Huawei Technologies Service (Iranian) Co Ltd. The news agency claims the deal was closed under the terms of confidentiality on parts of all parties involved.

    Huawei has declined to comment on the Reuters report.

    Threat of Huawei CFO's Extradition to US

    One of the top managers of the Chinese company, Wanzhou was arrested in 2018 in Canada following accusations by Washington that she deceived the banks about the nature of Huawei's relations with Skycom, which purportedly violated US sanctions against Iran, calling it an independent partner. Washington believes the Hong Kong-based firm was an "unofficial subsidiary" of the Chinese giant.

    Meng Wanzhou, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies, attending the 6th Annual VTB Capital Investment Forum Russia Calling at the World Trade Center, October 2, 2014
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Сanada Court Greenlights Huawei CFO's Extradition Case, Dismisses Application to Scrap Proceedings

    Huawei denies accusations and insists that they are part of US efforts to remove competition on the telecommunications market. Despite the company's appeal that the US accusations do not constitute a crime in Canada, the country's court last week ruled to continue reviewing the case of Wanzhou's extradition to the United States.

    Related:

    Huawei's Role in UK 5G Rollout May Put US Forces in Britain 'at Risk', American Senator Claims
    Market Access, Not Cybersecurity Behind US Push to Block Huawei From UK's 5G Networks - Official
    No Man An Information Island: How Tech-Nationalism, US Huawei Ban Harms Global Cybersecurity Efforts
    UK Reportedly Mulls Pumping More State Funds Into Domestic Telecom Firms to Compete With Huawei
    John Bolton to Lobby for Harsher UK Stance on Iran, Huawei During Visit to London – Report
    Huawei Shipped Embargoed US Gear to Iran’s No.1 Mobile Operator – Report
    Tags:
    documents, allegations, Reuters, China, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse