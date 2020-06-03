Trump Says Inviting Putin to G7 Summit Would Make Russian Issues 'Much Easier to Solve'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a G7 summit would make it easier to resolve Russia-related issues.

"It's a question of common sense. So we have a G7, he [Putin] isn't there. Half of the meetings are devoted to Russia, and if he was there it would be much easier to solve", Trump said in an interview with Fox Radio.

The Kremlin earlier said US President Donald Trump, in a recent telephone conversation, had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about his idea of ​​holding a G7 summit in September with a possible invitation of the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea.

The White House spokesperson also said that Trump wanted to discuss China during the summit.

The summit, which traditionally comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, was due to take place in the United States in June, but was postponed until at least September due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Russia was part of the bloc, which was then called the G8, until 2014, when disagreements over events that took place in Ukraine and Crimea resulted in Moscow's exit. Other countries in the organisation have accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine’s domestic affairs, although Moscow has rejected all the allegations.