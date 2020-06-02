Register
10:14 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rafale at Aero India 2017

    France Affirms its Commitment to Ensure Timely Delivery of Rafale Jets, Indian Defence Minister Says

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Aksveer / Rafale at Aero India 2017
    World
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/71/1075467172_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_f31c9a3d2265eb85913a968bb7312d9b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006021079495121-france-affirms-its-commitment-to-ensure-timely-delivery-of-rafale-jets-indian-defence-minister-says/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is set to receive a portion of its Rafale jet order in July 2020 under an inter-governmental agreement signed between New Delhi and Paris. The Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, boosting India’s combat capabilities.

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Sing has expressed his gratitude to the French Armed Forces for ensuring the timely delivery of Rafale aircraft despite a weeks-long halt in production due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

    "We also appreciated the efforts made by the armed forces of India and France in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. France has affirmed its commitment to ensure the timely delivery of Rafale aircraft despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic", said Singh on Tuesday.

    Following a phone conversation with French Defence Minister Florence Parly, Singh stated that the two sides had discussed matters of mutual concern, including the COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

    Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets destined for India during the delivery ceremony, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac.
    © AFP 2020 / GEORGES GOBET
    Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets destined for India during the delivery ceremony, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac.
    “Had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms Florence Parly today. We discussed matters of mutual concern including the COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between India and France", he added.

    French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain also confirmed the timely delivery of aircraft on 24 May as apprehensions were raised over a possible delay due to the surging coronavirus cases in the country. France is reeling with 189,220 coronavirus cases with 28,833 deaths.  

    The Rafale jet has the advantage of carrying a range of potent weapons. The mainstay of the weapons package is the European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile.

    The two countries signed an $8.7 billion contract under an inter-governmental agreement along with an aircraft package supply protocol signed with Dassault Aviation and weapons package supply protocol signed with MBDA for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in fly-away condition.

    The jets are contracted to be made available by 2022 while the first four Rafale are scheduled to arrive in India by July 2020.

    Related:

    See You Later, Aviator! Man Accidentally Ejects Himself From Rafale Fighter Jet at 500km/h
    Video: Rafale Fighter Performs Incredible Landing In Front of Mountain Backdrop at Swiss Air Base
    India's Combat Capabilities Hit as Deliveries of Defence Equipment Including Rafale Jet Deferred
    Tags:
    Florence Parly, Indian Defence Ministry, Rajnath Singh, military, aircraft, agreement, deal, Rafale, India, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse