Register
14:11 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ambulances and fire vehicles gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan 22 May 2020

    Pakistan Sends Black Boxes of Crashed Pakistani Jet to France for Analysis

    © REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/67/1079486740_0:179:1280:899_1200x675_80_0_0_f0d1260d937d7166c35572cdd8fbfd77.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006011079486426-pakistan-sends-black-boxes-of-crashed-pakistani-jet-to-france-for-analysis/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Following the worst airline disaster in Pakistan in over eight years, France’s Bureau of Inquiry sent an investigative team to probe the crash site of the Pakistani International Airlines Airbus (PIA) A320 jet which killed 97 of the 99 people on board on 22 May. 

    The two black boxes recovered from the rubble of Pakistani jet A320 were sent to France on Monday for decoding and further analysis with the French investigating team, confirmed airport officials.

    The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) will begin on 2 June the investigation in France by opening and downloading the information from the boxes, which contain voice recordings from cockpit and crucial data.

    The investigators will try to analyse what could have led to the first failed landing attempt and understand whether the damage from it caused the plane crash before the second attempt. 

    The Pakistani jet was manufactured by France's Safran Aircraft Engines and US's General Electric, joining the air fleet of PIA in 2014. The flight which logged around 47,100 flight hours first flew in 2004.

    The Airbus A320 crashed with 99 passengers and crew aboard near the airport in the Pakistani city of Karachi after taking off from Lahore. The plane reportedly made two failed attempts of landing and it is suspected that it lost both engines after first failed landing. The Sindh provincial health ministry has confirmed the death of all but two people aboard the plane.

    Meanwhile, in Karachi, a Forensic Science Agency is conducting the grueling task of identifying victims’ bodies by collecting DNA samples from the crashed site. 

    On Sunday, Pakistan International Airlines said that they are in touch with families of victims through its Emergency Response Centre and passing vital information. They stated that the delays in the process is taking place due to factors outside its control and it is a time-consuming process. 

    Related:

    What is Known About the A320 Plane Crash in Pakistan So Far
    Pakistan Expects to Wrap Up Probe of Karachi Plane Crash in 3 Months, Aviation Minister Says
    Pakistan's Punjab Gov't Agency Collects DNA of 52 Plane Crash Victims
    Tags:
    investigation, Investigator, Investigated, France, air crash, Jet Crash, Crash, plane, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse