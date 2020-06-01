Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Shoots Down Two Drones 'Launched by Yemen’s Houthis' Towards Kingdom

The air defences of the Saudi-led coalition have shot down two drones flying towards Saudi Arabia that were launched by Yemen's Houthis, the Saudi Press Agency reports, citing a coalition spokesman. The coalition claims the drones were targeting "civilian objects" in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.
The statement comes on the same day as the Houthis accused the Saudi-led coalition of conducting 30 intensive air raids in the Yemeni provinces of Marib, Saada, and Hajjah. Earlier, on 30 May, the Houthis reported 111 Saudi air raids over the course of two days.
The apparent clash comes as the Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging a war against the Houthis since 2015, announced a unilateral ceasefire after a corresponding call from the UN in light of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)