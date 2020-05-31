Thousands Protest in Toronto Following Deaths of Floyd, Regis - Reports

According to the Toronto Sun newspaper, demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Ontario on Saturday afternoon, holding signs that read "Stop Killing Us" and "Black Lives Matter".
Thousands are marching through downtown Toronto in response to the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell from a 24th floor balcony this week. Her family say that the police may have played a role in her death. https://t.co/sEzvlqzIBo— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 30, 2020
Currently: Thousands gather for #JusticeforRegis (the #Toronto woman who died after falling from a balcony earlier this week during an interaction with police) chanting #BlackLivesMatter— Renée S. Suen 孫詩敏 (@rssuen) May 30, 2020
Sounds from the protest in Toronto today as marchers made their way along Bloor St. #TorontoProtest #JusticeForRegis 📹 Imani Walker pic.twitter.com/PHHDYAAwx6— blogTO (@blogTO) May 31, 2020
On Wednesday night, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, 29, fell from the balcony of her 24th-floor apartment in Toronto. Her family claimed that she was pushed by law enforcement officers.
On Monday, George Floyd was detained outside a corner store in Minneapolis and white police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe and eventually became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Centre about an hour later.
Floyd's death has sparked major protests across the United States this week. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.
US protests have continued for several days in a row, and have grown into rioting, clashes with police, vandalism, and looting.
