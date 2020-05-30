Register
11:36 GMT30 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian flag outside the building housing the reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. (File)

    France, Britain, Germany 'Regret' US Scrapping Sanctions Waivers on JCPOA-Related Projects in Iran

    © AFP 2020 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    World
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005301079465065-france-britain-germany-regret-us-scrapping-sanctions-waivers-on-jcpoa-related-projects-in-iran/

    The United States announced on Wednesday it will terminate sanctions waivers that had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to carry out work at Iranian nuclear sites as part of the JCPOA nuclear deal.

    France, Germany and Britain issued a joint statement on Saturday, voicing their profound regret over Washington’s recently announced move to eliminate sanctions waivers allowing work on Iranian sites designed to prevent nuclear weapons development, reported Reuters.

    "We deeply regret the U.S. decision to end the three waivers," reads a joint statement by the three European countries.

    Russian, Chinese and European companies had been granted the right, in line with the waivers, to carry out work in connection with Iran’s nonproliferation activities at the Bushehr, Fordow, Arak and Tehran Research Reactor nuclear facilities.

    Heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, Iran
    © AP Photo / Hamid Foroutan
    Heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, Iran
    "These projects, endorsed by U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities," says the statement.

    ‘Continued Nuclear Brinkmanship’

    The United States announced on 27 May it would rescind sanctions waivers that had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to carry out work related to the Iran Nuclear Deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) designed to make it harder for Iranian nuclear sites to be used for weapons development.

    "The Iranian regime has continued its nuclear brinkmanship by expanding proliferation sensitive activities. These escalatory actions are unacceptable and I cannot justify renewing the waiver for these JCPOA-related activities as a result," claimed Pompeo in a news release on Wednesday.

    The waivers are set to expire on 27 July, with Pompeo adding that Washington would extend for 90 days a waiver allowing foreign work at the Russian-built nuclear power plant at Bushehr to ensure the safety of the facility.

    Mohammad Berno
    In this Jan. 13, 2015, file photo released by the Iranian President's Office, President Hassan Rouhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just outside of Bushehr, Iran.

    The US Secretary of State also announced US sanctions on Atomic Energy Organization of Iran officials Majid Agha’i and Amjad Sazgar, whom he slammed for allegedly contributing to the spread of weapons of mass destruction.

    Also on Wednesday, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy on Tehran was offering it the options of either negotiating with Washington or dealing with what he assessed as “economic collapse” as a result of US sanctions.

    During a conference call at a State Department special briefing on 27 May, Hook said:

    “Because of our pressure, Iran’s leaders are facing a decision: Either negotiate with us or manage economic collapse.”

    ‘Desperate Move’

    On 28 May Tehran dismissed the impact of Pompeo’s move, calling it a “desperate” move.

    The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said the US had taken the action in a bid “to distract public opinion from its continued defeats at the hands of Iran.

    “Ending waivers for nuclear cooperation with Iran… has effectively no impact on Iran’s continued work” on what Tehran insists is a purely civilian nuclear energy program, said Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi in a statement published on the agency’s website.

    Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that with the move, Pompeo was pulling the “final plug” on the nuclear deal, the remaining parties to which are Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

    ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy

    The recent move by the Trump administration is perceived as part of Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy applied since it abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in May 2018, which provided for an easing of economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

    In the wake of that move, Washington has launched a so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran, slapping sanctions on the country.

    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with judiciary officials in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with judiciary officials in Tehran, Iran

    The Islamic Republic responded by gradually suspending its own commitments to the nuclear accord, while repeatedly announcing its readiness to resume fulfilling its commitments if sanctions were removed.

    Related:

    Pompeo Renews US Waiver for Iraq to Import Electricity From Iran for 30 Days – Report
    Pompeo: US Will Terminate Iran Sanctions Waiver for Enrichment Plant Fordow
    US Not Fully Renewing Iran Nuclear Waivers May Have Security Implications - EU Envoy to UN
    Pompeo: US Cutting Iran Nuke Deal-Related Waivers, Measure Effective in 60 Days
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant, Bushehr nuclear power plant, Arak, Britain, Germany, Germany, France, France, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, Iran, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters participate in the Make America Great Again parade on 24 May 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. A Facebook post noted the event, which was scheduled to begin at the US Coast Guard station on the battery in Downtown Charleston and wind its way up the harbour, was hosted by OSR Marine, a marine supply store.
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 May
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse