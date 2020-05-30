Register
08:40 GMT30 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose during a group photo at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, 26 May 2017.

    Donald Trump and Angela Merkel Reportedly Clash Over Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105416/78/1054167844_0:182:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_5c39992d28ef450886d5e0e547efe93d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005301079462052-donald-trump-and-angela-merkel-reportedly-clash-over-nord-stream-2-gas-pipeline/

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's refusal to accept US President Donald Trump's invitation to attend the G7 summit in person, originally scheduled for 10-12 June but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes amid a spate of heated disagreements between the two leaders, according to POLITICO.

    In a call this week between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the two reportedly had heated disagreements on topics including NATO, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, and relations with China, according to an unnamed senior US official, cited by POLITICO.

    Donald Trump, writes the outlet, has repeatedly criticised Germany, and Chancellor Merkel specifically, over issues such as Berlin's defence spending and commitment to NATO, while Merkel, in turn, publicly took issue with the Washington administration's “unilateral approach” to a succession of foreign policy issues.

    © AP Photo / Christian Hartmann
    President Donald Trump kisses German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 family photo Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Biarritz

    There has been no official comment from the White House or the German government on the report.

    The information comes as Angela Merkel turned down Donald Trump’s invitation to attend a G-7 summit, citing considerations linked with the overall COVID-19 pandemic situation.

    "The federal chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G-7 summit at the end of June in Washington... As of today, she cannot agree to her personal participation, to a journey to Washington," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told POLITICO on Friday.

    The Nord Stream 2 Debate

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies, with the 745-mile-long twin pipeline scheduled to carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, and Sweden.

    Nord Stream 2 pipes
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Nord Stream 2 pipes

    Objections to the project have been repeatedly voiced by the US, which is trying to promote its liquefied natural gas within the European market, as well as several European nations, who claim it will give Moscow leverage over the EU.

    Washington imposed sanctions on the project in December 2019, and Swiss contractor Allseas almost immediately suspended the construction of the gas pipeline.

    However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in January that the pipeline should be finished by the first quarter of 2011 at the latest.

    Akademik Cherskiy, a Russian pipe-laying vessel belonging to the nation's gas giant Gazprom, was summoned from the Sea of Japan in February 2020, soon after Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline's operator and builder, ran into troubles finishing the project due to the US sanctions.

    The Russian pipe layer vessel Akademik Cherskiy is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
    The Russian pipe layer vessel "Akademik Cherskiy" is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    ​Key members of the project, including Germany, insist that the venture is purely economic in nature, with Berlin announcing it is not planning to respond to any US sanctions placed on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to a 4 May document from Germany’s Federal Cabinet.

    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017
    © REUTERS / Nord Stream 2
    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017

    Russia regards any sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project as unfair competition and a violation of international law, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on 28 May, emphasising that Russia's plans to complete the project remain firmly on track.

    "Our attitude to any sanction exercises is well known. This attitude does not change, it is extremely negative," Peskov said.

    The statement came in the wake of an interview for German newspaper Handelsblatt by US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who said the US Congress could approve fresh sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to prevent the commissioning of the pipeline, warning that companies that provide technical maintenance of the pipeline could potentially face fines.

    Related:

    Russia's Lavrov Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project Will Not Damage Relations With Denmark
    Nord Stream 2 Operator Says Sanction Threats Are Discrimination Against European Companies
    Ship Capable of Finishing Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sets Sail From German Port
    Kremlin Says Nord Stream 2 Plans Remain Unchanged, Sanctions Against Project Contradict Int'l Law
    Angela Merkel Rejects Trump's Invitation to In-Person G7 Summit Over Coronavirus Fears - Report
    Tags:
    Gasprom, Vladimir Putin, Allseas, Nord Stream 2, nord stream, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream, Nord Stream, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters participate in the Make America Great Again parade on 24 May 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. A Facebook post noted the event, which was scheduled to begin at the US Coast Guard station on the battery in Downtown Charleston and wind its way up the harbour, was hosted by OSR Marine, a marine supply store.
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 May
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse