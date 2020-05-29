Register
12:47 GMT29 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An advertising board shows a 5G logo at the International Airport in Zaventem, Belgium May 4, 2020. Picture taken May 4, 2020

    UK is Reportedly Set to Beat China’s 5G Monopoly by Forming Club of Alternative Supply Partners

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107945/43/1079454301_0:364:2994:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_428eae923401e2ba116a2814c5d47ab6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005291079454600-uk-is-reportedly-set-to-beat-chinas-5g-monopoly-by-forming-club-of-alternative-supply-partners-/

    So far, Boris Johnson’s government has been eager to allow China’s tech giant Huawei to participate in Britain’s 5G rollout despite warnings from its Five Eyes intelligence partners. But following concerns over China’s alleged role in the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street has become increasingly cautious over its ties with Beijing.

    London is creating an alliance of 10 democratic countries that will task their national tech companies to supply 5G equipment as an alternative to those provided by China’s giant Huawei, the Times reported citing sources familiar with the development. The club will be dubbed “D10” and could potentially include all G7 members, as well as South Korea, Australia and India.

    According to the report, Boris Johnson’s government has already approached the White House with the initiative following emerging concerns over Huawei’s “involvement in the mobile network upgrade”, as well as dissatisfaction with China’s handling of the coronavirus situation.

    “We need new entrants to the market. That was the reason we ended up having to go along with Huawei at the time”, a source from Whitehall was quoted as saying.

    The proposed plan reportedly includes setting up and financing alternative providers of 5G kit in member states in order to walk pass Beijing.

    Battle Over Huawei’s Role in UK’s 5G Rollout

    Before the coronavirus pandemic, Boris Johnson’s government was more than willing to invite Huawei, as the world’s largest 5G provider, to take part in its 5G rollout despite warnings from Washington that doing so would compromise intelligence sharing between the Five Eyes alliance partners. But Downing Street ignored these warnings, saying that Huawei was a speedier and less costly provider of fifth-generation mobile equipment than its European competitors Sony Ericsson or Nokia.

    FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, shows the Huawei office building at its research and development centre at Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, shows the Huawei office building at its research and development centre at Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province
    In January, the British government greenlit Huawei’s participation in its national 5G networks, limiting the company’s role to 35% of the UK’s communication networks and restricting it only to non-sensitive locations. The move resulted in a strong backlash from prominent Conservative backbenchers.

    It was reported last week that the British prime minister is now set to reduce the Chinese company’s involvement into the 5G network, effectively lowering it to zero by 2023. The government’s plans have not yet been confirmed by Downing Street.

    People wearing face masks walk past a?Huawei?store at a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 18, 2020
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Threatens to Go Harder on Huawei Should It Sidestep New Chip Sale Restrictions
    The move would probably be applauded by Washington, which has long warned its NATO partner about the alleged spying activities Huawei has been involved in on behalf of Beijing - claims that have been repeatedly dismissed by the company t and the Chinese government. The Trump administration and the US president in particular have also been rather critical of China’s alleged role in initially downgrading the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, while calling on Beijing to “pay” for the consequences of the current health crisis.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, South Korea, Australia, India, 5G, 5G network, Five Eyes, United States, United Kingdom, China, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse