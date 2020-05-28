Office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong Urges US to Stop Meddling in City's Affairs

It is "utterly imperious, unreasonable and shameless" for some in the US to criticise China's legitimate measures to strengthen national security, the Commissioner's Office of China's Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong said, as quoted by Reuters.
"Legislating on national security is within the power and the obligation of the central authorities...," a spokesperson of the Commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said in a statement.
According to the statement, the legislation will not affect citizens' rights and freedoms or the interests of foreign investors. The spokesperson also urged Washington to "stop meddling" in China's internal affairs.
Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese parliament overwhelmingly passed a resolution to draft a law on national security in Hong Kong. Under this resolution, the National People's Congress Committee has been charged with writing a bill on Hong Kong's security.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress that Washington would have to reconsider the level of autonomy in Hong Kong if the new legislation is passed. Prior to that, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that Beijing could face sanctions if the US finds that Hong Kong's autonomy has been compromised.
China sees the current political situation in Hong Kong as a purely domestic matter.
