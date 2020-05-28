Register
10:05 GMT28 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 September 2019

    Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Concerned For Family's Safety' Amid Multiple Drone Flybys

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/93/1079439377_0:174:1920:1254_1200x675_80_0_0_3f2fcf06b0eb018b6f71ebcb26924c0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005281079439421-prince-harry--meghan-markle-reportedly-concerned-for-familys-safety-amid-multiple-drone-flybys/

    The former senior royals have recently moved to Los Angeles following a departure from their official duties in late March. They are now determined to live a “financially independent” life, but it’s not clear so far how the couple will finance their extensive security needs.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing more and more media attention in the last month, as multiple drone flybys have been spotted over their temporary LA mansion hovering as low as 20 feet above their heads, prompting the couple to start fearing for their family’s safety, a source close to the couple told the Daily Beast.

    The Sussexes are now set to hire their own personal security team, which they will finance from their own savings, as the insider dismissed reports that Harry’s father Prince Charles was about to pay a part of their security bill in LA. The source stressed that the Duke and Duchess decided to go on with the initiative as they feared that the multiple drone incidents reported at their house could have been related to something more serious, and not merely to the paparazzi’s attempts to snatch pics of one-year-old Archie.

    “They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,” the couple’s friend told the Daily Beast.
    In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants
    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants
    “It’s like people forget they are real people. But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the safety and security we all expect in our own homes to be respected.”

    According to the report, at least five incidents related to drones have been officially registered by the Los Angeles Police Department at the couple’s Hollywood property, which is owned by Tyler Perry. Four of them took place last week, on the 19th, 20th, 21st and 25th May. The most recent drone activity was detected in the residential area on Memorial Day, when the couple was spotted playing with Archie outside their rented house.

    “Imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?”, the source told the media, noting that the couple has been recently “chased” by paparazzi who were driving “erratically”. The incident left them shocked, sparking painful memories of Prince Diana’s death.

    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    © CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Rumour That Meghan Markle 'Believed in Royal Conspiracy' Against Her Fuels Megxit Debate Online
    It remains unclear though how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay for their rising security needs, as they have now officially laid down their royal duties to live a “financially independent” life, moving to Meghan’s native LA via Canada. Prince Harry has already shared with some friends that he has been missing the army and the military appointments he was stripped of following Megxit, but it’s unclear so far which career the former senior royal will now pursue in the foreign land.

    Tags:
    Prince Charles, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, UAV, Drones, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse