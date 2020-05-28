UK Embassy in North Korea Temporarily Closed, All Staff Members Left Country

"The British Embassy in Pyongyang closed temporarily on 27 May 2020 and all diplomatic staff have left the DPRK for the time being", Crooks wrote on his Twitter page.
The #BritishEmbassy in #Pyongyang closed temporarily on 27 May 2020 and all diplomatic staff have left the #DPRK for the time being. If you need consular assistance call (+44) (0)207 008 1500 #NorthKorea— Colin Crooks (@ColinCrooks1) May 27, 2020
On 4 February, North Korea restricted the movement of staff members of foreign diplomatic missions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from 13 February, foreign diplomats must go through a 30-day quarantine at border checkpoints after arriving in North Korea.
North Korea has not officially confirmed coronavirus cases so far.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, around 5.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with almost 350,000 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization dashboard.
All comments
Show new comments (0)