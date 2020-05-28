‘Ovi’ the Moon: Hockey Star Alex Ovechkin, Wife Announce Birth of Second Son on Instagram

Still fresh from winning his first NHL Stanley Cup in 2018, Washington, DC’s hockey hero is now celebrating the birth of his second son, named Ilya Aleksandrovich Ovechkin.
On Wednesday morning, Alex and his wife Nastya announced Ilya’s birth on Instagram.
“Thank you, my beloved Nastya Shubskaya, for our charming baby! I am the happiest!! I love you very much! Ilya Aleksandrovich Ovechkin, welcome to this beautiful world, our boy!” Ovechkin wrote on his social media post.
“Ovi,” as most of his NHL fans call him, recently earned his ninth Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top scorer. Less than two years ago in August of 2018, he and Nastya welcomed their first son, Sergei, who is named after Ovechkin's late brother.
Congratulations to the “Great 8” and Nastya for bringing into the world a possible future hockey prodigy!
All comments
Show new comments (0)