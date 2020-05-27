Сanada Court Greenlights Huawei CFO's Extradition Case, Dismisses Application to Scrap Proceedings

A court in Canada has ruled that the US extradition case against senior Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou can go ahead.
British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes ruled that the allegations against Meng in the US would also be a crime in Canada, which means that the extradition case against her can continue in Canada.
However, the judge has not ruled on whether Meng committed fraud.
Meng Wanzhou, 48, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested at Vancouver's airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. According to Washington, Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. The US says Meng committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company's business dealings in Iran.
According to AFP, Meng's legal team is scheduled to be back in court next month to argue that Canada Border Services, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the FBI violated the executive's rights by collecting evidence before she was actually arrested.
All comments
Show new comments (0)