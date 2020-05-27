Lack of Protective Gear & Staff Uncovered in Quebec's Care Homes – Report

A report compiled by Canadian military regarding the situation at long-term care homes in the province of Quebec has revealed a number of "major challenges" these institutions are facing during the current coronavirus crisis, Global News reports.
According to the media outlet, the report comes after Canadian troops were sent to "lend a helping hand" to these facilities after a request for help from Quebec Premier Francois Legault as the province "leads the country in both its caseload and deaths attributable to COVID-19".
The issues described in the report include "staffing shortages", "management of personal protective equipment" and the handling of "hot zones" related to the coronavirus.
Quebec's ombudsperson has already announced the launch of her own "impartial and independent" investigation into the handling of the coronavirus crisis at care homes and elderly citizens' residences by the government and health networks, with the results of said investigation reportedly being expected next year.
Previously, the military also brought forth a report regarding the situation in five long-term care homes in Ontario, which mentioned "bleeding infections, residents crying for help for hours and failure to isolate residents who tested positive" for the coronavirus, with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau describing it as "deeply disturbing", the media outlet adds.
According to the World Health Organization, at least 85,998 COVID-19 cases and 6,566 deaths were reported in Canada as of May 27.
