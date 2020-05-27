US Informed India, China It is Ready to Mediate Their 'Raging Border Dispute' - Trump

The border dispute between India and China intensified earlier this month after the two neighbours became involved in a physical altercation over infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to inform India and China about Washington's readiness to mediate their border dispute.

We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

This comes amid a standoff between India and China that has intensified in the past few weeks after New Delhi started construction of a key road along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. China accused the Indian Army of crossing into its territory and "attempting to unilaterally change the status" of the LAC in Sikkim and Ladakh.

Both countries have reinforced troops on the border amid the ongoing standoff.

India and China share a border from Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast to Sikkim in the centre and Ladakh in the northern region. A part of the border in the Pangong Tso region passes through water, and India controls 45-kilometre long lake in the western portion, while the rest is controlled by China. Most of the clashes between the two armies occur near the disputed portion of the lake.

On Wednesday, India's top army commanders met for a three-day conference in New Delhi to discuss the current security situation along the borders with China and Pakistan.