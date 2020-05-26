Register
14:58 GMT26 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - This Feb. 27, 2018 file photo, Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem. Leifer is wanted in Australia for 74 charges of sexual assault and the country's request for her extradition has been delayed for years

    Israeli Court Says School Principal Accused of Child Sex Abuse is Fit to Stand Trial in Australia

    © AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
    World
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107942/13/1079421382_0:0:2048:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_ff1fde2ba0129120d6c8c793b2ba67cf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005261079421221-israeli-court-says-school-principal-accused-of-child-sex-abuse-is-fit-to-stand-trial-in-australia/

    The ruling may end a six year court saga that has severely strained relations between Australia and Israel and prompted widespread criticism of Tel Aviv’s justice system and high-ranking officials in the country.

    An Israeli court has said Malka Leifer, a Melbourne school principal accused of paedophilia is fit to be extradited to Australia. "I decided to accept the expert panel's opinion. She's fit to stand trial", said Judge Chana Miriam Lomp. Local media reported that the woman's lawyers are likely to appeal the verdict, which may delay the extradition process.

    The former principal of the Adass religious school for girls in Australia, is facing 74 charges, including the indecent assault of minors and rape. Her accusers, three young women, claim they were abused by Leifer between 2001 and 2008. The women say they were unaware that they were molested until they grew up.

    Ilhan Omar
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Lorie Shaull / Ilhan Omar
    Ilhan Omar Says Believes Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegations Against Joe Biden

    After allegations against her surfaced in 2008, Leifer, who has dual Israeli-Australian citizenship, fled with her children and family to Israel. In 2014, Australia sent an extradition request, but it had no success as Leifer and her lawyers claimed that she is crippled by depression and suffers from panic attacks and hence is unfit to stand trial. At the time, the Israeli court sided with the woman and Australia's extradition request was suspended. The court also allowed her to go free lifting her house arrest.

    Back then the court's decision caused outrage in Australia and prompted widespread criticism of Israel's justice system and even the country's high-ranking officials. Former Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman was accused of pressuring doctors to falsify medical examinations in order to make Leifer unfit, a claim Litzman categorically denies.

    In 2018, Liefer was arrested after a video made by a private investigator showed the former principal leading a normal, healthy life. She was examined more than 30 times by medical experts and in January a psychiatric board concluded that not only was Leifer mentally well, but that she deliberately feigned her illness to avoid extradition.

    "It is absolutely incredible that it's taken so many years to get to where we are today, and finally we are here. Sure, Malka Leifer is not yet on the plane, and there is some way to go. But what we can see now is that she is fit to face justice", Manny Waks, the founder of Kol V’Oz, an Israel-based organisation against child sexual abuse told reporters outside the court

    Tags:
    pedophilia, Australia, rape, paedophilia, sexual assault, justice system, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can Be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse