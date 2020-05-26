Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, German Chancellor Merkel Discuss Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by phone, according to a statement on Trudeau's website.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke today with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to discuss the latest developments in the COVID‑19 pandemic. Prime Minister Trudeau and Chancellor Merkel spoke about actions being taken in Canada and Germany to protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens", the statement said.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of global coordination in a shared fight against the virus, in a world that is more connected than ever before. They underlined the need to support vulnerable countries in responding to COVID‑19, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term recovery", it said.

The statement added Trudeau and Merkel were looking forward to continuing to work together, including through the G7, to address global issues such as strengthening international peace and security and advancing economic resilience and prosperity.

"COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. The Government of Canada is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world", it read.

Justin Trudeau has also discussed the response to the pandemic in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, another statement on Trudeau's website said.

"The two leaders spoke about the value of international solidarity and cooperation to address the widespread health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic. They emphasized the importance of support for more vulnerable countries, including in Africa, and agreed that coordinated global action will support sustainable recovery and improve economic resilience in the long term", it added.

The statement said Trudeau and Macron had committed to continue working together in international organizations, such as the G7, to respond to COVID‑19 and advance shared priorities such as promoting economic prosperity and combating climate change.

According to the World Health Organization dashboard, Canada's coronavirus case count exceeds 84,000, with near 6,400 deaths. There are around 180,600 confirmed cases in Germany, with almost 8,260 fatalities. France has registered more than 142,000 COVID-19 cases and over 28,300 deaths so far.