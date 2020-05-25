Register
25 May 2020
    Makeup in the Age of Coronavirus: Let the Eyes Do the Talking With Lips Concealed Under a Mask

    New Delhi (Sputnik): With offices shut, and parties and marriages appearing to be in the distant horizon - women are missing their makeup routines.

    Taniya Dutta, a journalist in New Delhi, has uncorked emotions bottled up since the lockdown. It was the first time that she was stuck in her home for the longest time and compensated for it by wearing scarlet lips to rediscover her desire to look beautiful amid the coronavirus gloom.

    “I wore this bright red lipstick that was lying in a corner of my bag for a month, untouched. I wanted to wear it today, to feel alive, to see if I have the desire to look better again? Or artificially better! I felt good, I won't lie but I felt this artificial help is really needed. I am being selfish here, maybe because I am privileged…", said Taniya sharing the picture of her red lip shade and bold eyes.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by taniya dutta (@khanabadosh24) on

    The coronavirus shutdowns have changed the daily routines of many, some for the first time and others for the longest time. This includes the way in which women see themselves in the mirror every day. Getting all dolled-up is a daily pick-me-up for many women in trying times.

    “I felt beautiful and rejuvenated by just wearing red lips", said Taniya.

    For many, who see no need to put on blush or mascara while at home, makeup has taken a backseat and skincare has emerged as an alternative, with people preferring the bare-faced look most of the time.

    For TV anchor Aditi Kapoor, the daily makeup routine has been reduced to moisturiser and a lip balm. Getting glammed up for extravagant events was a regular affair for Aditi, who now misses putting on makeup and spends most of the time watching makeup tutorials.

    View this post on Instagram

    #makeuplover #maccosmetics #nudemakeup #longlashes #boldlips #blacklipstick #smokyeyes #makeuponpoint #modellife #loveforlife

    A post shared by Aditi Kapoor (@aditi.kapoor.01) on

    “My love for makeup persists despite the fact that this is the longest I have gone without applying cosmetics. However, I am taking the time to replenish my skin as it has got a long break to breathe, relax, and repair", says Aditi, who is in her 20’s.
    Bath towel
    © CC0
    Lockdown Skincare: Home Remedies May Prove Magical, say Indian Experts

    However, women who've invested their time, money, and energy in stocking up various shades of lipstick are now facing a dilemma of whether to wear it or not with masks covering half of their faces.

    The single swipe of a favourite lipstick shade that lifted the spirits of girls on their worst days is now causing a mess in masks. So much so, that lipstick stains have become a hallmark for the identification of masks.

    “Girls will remain, girls", says makeup artist Farhan Rizvi when asked if the mask will deter the spirits of lipstick-obsessed women. Adding, “while the mask will become new a accessory for women to match with their outfits, girls will continue to wear the lipshades under their masks".

    Aditi said using an extra coat of mascara and going bold with her eyeshadow will remain her focus while wearing a mask. “I will be going light-handed on foundation, focusing more on eye makeup which looks natural, subtle, and catchy with a good hydrated and prepped skin".

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Ashima Makhija (@ashima_colorsnglitters) on

    According to Dr Ruchi Bhatia, a psychologist, establishing routines that boost one’s mood can help in re-building the self-confidence lost not only due to a lack of routine but also uncertainty and helplessness at this tumultuous time.
    “People can control their mood by dressing up and putting on makeup. In the age of social media, sharing a picture or even using filters can turn out to be a major mood booster", said Bhatia.

    Brett Michael Harris, a social media influencer and makeup artist, shared a statement, bold eye look as masks becoming normal.

    “The only upside, if you can call it an upside, a mask is the perfect way to help a statement eye look pop! I’ve been playing around with bolder colours and larger lashes to offset the entire lower half of my face being covered", said Brett in the caption.

    View this post on Instagram

    There is a very strong possibility that this is what our future looks like. Masks will become part of our outfits, face coverings will be just another accessory worked into our everyday lives, and social distancing will become a permanent way we live.⁣ ⁣ The only upside, if you can call it an upside, a mask is the perfect way to help a statement eye look pop! I’ve been playing around with bolder colors and larger lashes to offset the entire lower half of my face being covered.⁣ ⁣ What do you think the new makeup normal will be? Stay safe. Stay protected. Entire eye look out of this months @bijoubeautybox #masks #maskon #beautyeyes #biglashes #boldeyes #boldeyeshadow #dramaticmakeup #sunsetmakeup #stayhealthy #stayhome #subscriptionbox #subscriptionboxes #subscription #subscriptionaddiction #makeup

    A post shared by Brett Michael Harris 👑 (@brettguyglam) on

    The New Face of the Industry

    Beauty brands have been experiencing a boom in sales of rainbow-coloured eyeshadow palettes and contouring kits for several years: thanks to YouTube videos showing women how to achieve the picture-perfect Instagram face.

    But since the lockdown, reports suggest that skincare products have been on the uptick and even surpassed makeup sales, showing the changing face of the $532 billion global beauty industry.

    In Paris, Sephora stores were opened after restrictions were eased but the makeup has been kept covered under clear plastic sheets to discourage customers from touching it. 

    While the business is down for makeup artists around the world, the industry, largely dependent on touch and feel, is facing a new challenge of keeping their clients safe.

    Makeup Artist Parul Garg wore a full PPE to do the bridal make up on her client during lockdown. Rebuilding the trust among brides, she said that they are sanitising brushes, makeup equipment with 99 percent alcohol before and after every use and also using UVC sterilisation.

    “Using only disposable wands for mascara, lipsticks, liners, etc. Wearing single-use personal protective equipment. Fogging the premises at regular intervals with disinfectant spray. Hand sanitisers, masks, and temperature checks for all", said Garg.

    View this post on Instagram

    Are you ready for my lockdown brides ? . It’s time we learn to live with Corona - it’s here to stay and we can’t remain in lockdown forever! Take all safety precautions and start living your life! If you are getting married during this crisis, we are there for you ! 💕💕 . Edit - Some of the safety Measures - Sanitising brushes/makeup/equipment with 99% alcohol before and after every use, UVC sterilisation of makeup products/brushes/equipment/palettes after each use. Using only disposable wands for mascara, lipsticks, liners etc. Wearing single use personal protective equipment. Fogging the premises at regular intervals with disinfectant spray. Hand sanitizers, masks and temperature checks for all. Download of ‘Aarogya Setu’ app compulsory. . MUA : @parulgargmakeup #parulgargmakeup #popxowedding #weddinginspiration #coronavirus #covid19 #lockdown2020 #lockdownbride #lockdownwedding #indianbridalmakeup #delhimakeupartist #gurgaonmakeupartist #indianbride #wedmegood #makeupartist #indianweddings #corona #indianweddingbuzz #delhiwedding #indianstreetfashion #weddingbrigade #indianbride #indianwedding

    A post shared by Parul Garg (@parulgargmakeup) on

    Celebrity makeup artist, Jatin Rathor, who decks out models for Mumbai and New Delhi’s fashion week, says he is planning to invest in brushes and they will use one set of brushes per client.

    “With Bollywood down, our work has also come to a grinding halt. But when we start again after things get a bit normal, we would have an additional responsibility for keeping our client safe. I am planning to buy more sets of makeup brushes, disposable applicators, and other equipment", he said.

    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
