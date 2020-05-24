Register
    Boeing OC-135B Open Skies

    US Envoy on Berlin Criticism of WH’s Open Skies Treaty Exit: Stop Complaining, Press Russia Instead

    World
    On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Moscow regrets Washington’s intent to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty which the ministry added may deal a serious blow to European security.

    US Ambassador to Berlin Richard Grenell has lashed out at German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas over his criticism of Washington’s decision to exit the Open Skies Treaty (OST), according to the German news network N-TV, citing the newspaper Rheinische Post.

    “Instead of complaining about the US reaction, Heiko Maas should have ramped up pressure on Russia in recent years so that it meets its obligations [under OST]”, Grenell told the Rheinische Post on Saturday.

    The remarks came after Maas stated on Thursday that he “very much” regrets the US government’s announcement about Washington’s pullout from the OST, described by the top German diplomat as “an important part of the European arms control architecture”.

    “By withdrawing, the United States would significantly reduce the scope of the Open Skies Treaty and weaken the whole regime”, Maas pointed out.

    Referencing the fact that the White House’s move will take effect after six months, the German Foreign Minister pledged that Berlin “will work intensively with our like-minded partners to make the US government rethink their decision”.

    The statement came after President Donald Trump earlier on Thursday announced that the US would pull out of the OST, accusing Moscow of violating the agreement, which Russia has consistently denied.

    POTUS declared that the US would exit the agreement "until they [Russia] adhere", adding that "there's a very good chance" the treaty could be renegotiated.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry responded by warning that Moscow would not accept any ultimatums and that it is determined to engage in dialogue based on equal terms.

    “It is an ultimatum. We will not talk on such terms. We are open to dialogue but only if it is based on equality and mutual respect. But Washington is not ready for this”, the ministry emphasised in a statement, adding that the US move may ride roughshod over European security.

    According to the ministry, Washington’s "destructive course" could undermine allies' trust in its ability to compromise and stick to its commitments.

    The Open Skies Treaty, which was signed in 1992 and came into force in 2002, stipulates implementing a programme of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of the 34 states that are members of the accord.

