5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico, USGS Says

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 125 kilometres to the southwest of the town of Mapastepec in the southeastern state of Chiapas, at a depth of 15.8 kilometres.
Prelim M5.5 Earthquake near the coast of Chiapas, Mexico May-24 03:52 UTC, updates https://t.co/ffjR3EFqgJ— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) May 24, 2020
The earthquake was recorded at 03:52 GMT. No tsunami warning has been issued.
On Friday, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Mexico, the National Seismological Service said.
According to the service, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 200 kilometers to the southeast of the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
All comments
Show new comments (0)