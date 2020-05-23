'Out of Control' Brush Fire at Canada's Porters Lake Prompts Evacuation of Some 1,000 Residents

The fire in the area of Halifax Regional Municipality was estimated to cover over 40 hectares and still growing, as helicopters and personnel struggling to contain it.

Around 1,000 residents of the Halifax Municipality in Nova Scotia, Canada, were forced out of homes after the evacuation order amid the Saturday's wildfire in the region of Porters Lake Road. According to NS Department of Land and Forestry, the fire broke out at 12:30 local time (16:30 GMT) north of Highway 107 and then jumped the highway between Exit 18 and 19 and headed south towards the Atlantic coast.

"It's a fire out of control, and we have helicopters and personnel trying to contain it right now", manager for forest protection in Nova Scotia Jim Rudderham said.

The residents of neighbouring Candy Mountain Road in Mineville, N.S are also asked to be prepared to leave, as the evacuation perimeter may need to be expanded, according to the Halifax Fire release.

An evacuation order of about 1,000 residents is underway by Halifax Fire, with more residents on standby. A portion of Hwy 107 has been closed to traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area.



Further updates will be provided on this channel as information becomes available. — NS Lands and Forestry (@NSLandsForestry) May 23, 2020

​Three helicopters alondside with Land and Forestry crew and Halifax firefighters are on site, containing the fire, which has covered over 40 hectares and is growing.

UPDATE: Provincial wildfire fighting crews are fighting a wildfire in the Porters Lake area of Halifax Regional Municipality. The fire is estimated to cover about 40 hectares, but is growing. pic.twitter.com/qJIiOQGwdX — NS Lands and Forestry (@NSLandsForestry) May 23, 2020

Videos from the site were shared on social media after the evacuation order.

Breaking: At least 1,000 residents evacuated due to a large brush fire in the West Porters Lake area of Halifax, Nova Scotia. pic.twitter.com/ORVf8AUHGr — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 23, 2020

West Porters Lake fire from West Chezzetcook @1430 pic.twitter.com/imbx6Iz34b — PAUL COUGHLIN (@PAULCOUGHLIN14) May 23, 2020

A part of Highway 107 has been closed to traffic, as the public is asked to avoid the area. No casualties have been reported.

This is the second large fire in Nova Scotia, that followed the Friday's forest fire in Chester Grant, N.S., that covered 27 hectares.