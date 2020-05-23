Register
23 May 2020
    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport

    US Keeps Pressuring Russia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

    © AFP 2020 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    World
    KHABAROVSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The United States continues to try to pressure Russia even despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Deputy Foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday.

    "We have reached a certain new ground in the various areas [of cooperation], including within the context of mutual assistance in the fight against the pandemic via reciprocal humanitarian shipments, which has to be welcomed. However, there are continuous attempts to apply political, psychological, and sanctions-related pressure on Russia on the backdrop of that", Ryabkov told Russia's Channel One.

    Speaking on the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, Ryabkov said there may be some problems concerning the information received from observation flights over Russia's territory.

    "If the treaty survives their [US] allies will likely find ways to share information with the United States and vice versa, although this will be extremely problematic on the political and legal grounds, in our opinion", Ryabkov added.

    With things being the way they are now, it is not unthinkable that the administration of US President Donald Trump will allow the current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) to expire in February 2021, according to the deputy foreign minister.

    "The Trump administration withdraws from one treaty after another. The Trump administration will likely allow the 2010 START agreement to expire", he said.

    The US and The NATO flag flie in front of two US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircrafts at the Air Base of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Šiauliai, Lithuania, on April 27, 2016.
    © AFP 2020 / Petras Malukas
    'Yet Another Nail in the Coffin of Arms Control': US Exit From Open Skies Treaty Irks NATO Allies, Casts Doubt on New START
    The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and became effective ten years later. It allows 34 participating countries to conduct unarmed observation flights over each other's territories. On Thursday, Trump declared that Washington was pulling out from the treaty and would not rejoin it "until they [Russia] adhere."

    The New START agreement was signed in 2010 by then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and his US counterpart at the time, Barack Obama. It is currently the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.

    pressure, coronavirus, COVID-19, United States, Russia
