Erdogan Discusses Situation in Syria, Libya With Trump, Ankara Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the situation in Libya and Syria, as well as the battle against COVID-19 in a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Erdogan's office said on Saturday.

"President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] spoke by phone with President Donald Trump of the United States. Views were exchanged on bilateral issues and regional developments, particularly Libya and Syria", the office tweeted.

The leaders agreed on maintaining "close political and military cooperation" to ensure peace and stability in the region, the office said, adding that they also reaffirmed "their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19".

​The statement comes after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in a phone call discussed the necessity for a ceasefire and returning to political talks.

In Libya, the confrontation between Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011. Over the past few months, the situation has escalated as the LNA advanced on GNA-held Tripoli.

In January, a conference on Libya was held in Berlin where participating countries committed to supporting the war-torn country through the restoration of peace. In particular, the participants agreed to halt arms supplies to Libya as a measure of non-interference in the Libyan civil conflict between two rival administrations. Among these countries were Algeria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, the Republic of the Congo, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against terrorists in Syria since September 2014. However, the coalition has acted in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.