First Photos, Videos From Plane Crash Site in Pakistan Emerge Online

Images and videos that apparently depict the immediate aftermath of a plane crash that occurred in Pakistan on Friday started appearing on Twitter shortly after the tragedy struck.
An Airbus 320 passenger airliner belonging to the Pakistan International Airlines crashed in the vicinity of Karachi on 22 May; according to Geo News, the estimated number of passengers on board was 91.
The aircraft crashed at the Jinnah Ground area near the Jinnah International Airport.
PIA A320 bounded from Lahore to Karachi reg No. AP-BLD (Alpha Papa-Bravo Lima Delta) has been crashed due to landing gear failure near Karachi Airport #PIACrash #planecrash #PK8303 pic.twitter.com/7wj5ZCWDA9— Asif Ansari (@AsifAnsri0369) May 22, 2020
PIA plane crashes near Malir Cantt in Karachi.#Karachi #PIA #PlaneCrashes pic.twitter.com/GLsfbw5Wg1— Maryam (@m_seMaryam) May 22, 2020
Visuals from #karachi plane crash #planecrash pic.twitter.com/nvg9Q52bVy— Bharat Singh Chandrawat #BJYM (@B_S_Chandrawat) May 22, 2020
#Planecrash #karachi #pia #modelcolony #jinnahgarden pic.twitter.com/u4M784PejH— StayHomeStaySafe 🏡 (@HammadMadd) May 22, 2020
Allah reham #planecrash#karachi#PIA pic.twitter.com/tAITSlb85l— ....SIM.... (@Silent_deserts) May 22, 2020
Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) PK 320 crashes at Malir near Karachi Airport. It is said that there were 95 passangers on board.#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/CkQOJ1o9it— Chiru Bhat | ಚಿರು ಭಟ್ (@mechirubhat) May 22, 2020
#PIA flight coming from Lahore crashes at Karachi airport. About 85 people were on board. pic.twitter.com/kSeFdMYPXG— Alpha Wolf (@AlphaWo40963407) May 22, 2020
PIA passenger plane air bus a320— Hanzla Ali (@iamhanzla1) May 22, 2020
carrying 100 passengers has crashed near malir cannt in model society
the crash has taken place in residential society and houses have been damaged
theres no news on the the number of casualties yet#PIA #planecrash #Karachi pic.twitter.com/juJ0EgAiu2
