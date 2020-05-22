Register
02:11 GMT22 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People stand in a queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020.

    The ‘Curious’ Case of Low COVID-19 Death Rate in India

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107938/12/1079381268_0:350:3020:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ff56436c26dee23cc349bdb9d282825d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005221079372358-the-curious-case-of-low-covid-19-death-rate-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): New Delhi is under sharp attack from a few sections of society for its handling of COVID-19: initially for a low testing rate in a country with over 1.3 billion and more recently for understating the number of deaths.

    While countries with better health infrastructure accounted for over 90 percent of reported deaths from COVID-19 alongside a mortality rate as high as 15 percent of those infected, in contrast, the densely populated sub-Asian nation of India reportedly has a mortality rate of 0.2 percent. Experts have been attempting to explain the reason for this comparatively low rate. Some suggest demographics, varying immune systems and the pile-up of cases in big cities as the cause of the low death rate.

    Various factors could be responsible for the comparatively low number of deaths in the country. India’s young population could be acting as a shield against the coronavirus, according to some, combined with a purported immunity that resists the disease, suggested Dr. Arvind Kumar, a chest surgeon in New Delhi who previously received the highest award for medical practitioners in India.
    Hindu devotees pray for the eradication of coronavirus during Chaitra Navratri amid a nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of the virus
    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    Drastic Measures Key to India's Low Coronavirus Toll Compared to US, Europe - Top Surgeon

    Nations with a high load of coronavirus cases, including the US, with a high fatality ratio – the percentage of deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases – at 6 percent, while European countries accounted for an even higher death rate. The UK reported fatality rate is thought to be 14.4 percent, France at 15.2 percent and Italy 14 percent, per data presented by by the Johns Hopkins University.

    "In terms of case mortality per 100000 population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per hundred thousand population vis-a-vis approx. 4.1 deaths per 10000 population for the world as a whole," the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 20 May, adding, “Aggressive and early measures have shown encouraging results”.

    Young Population of India

    Indian census data suggests that half of the nation's population is under 25, almost 600 million people. The country has a median age of 28 in 2019, while the US and UK stand at 38 and 40, respectively.  

    The fact that 80 percent of people affected by the virus India are under 60 has played in favour of the country says Kumar, citing that India’s constantly improving recovery rate is now 40 percent.

    “In the US and Europe, it is the old people who have been dying and old people constitute a large percentage of their population. Whereas in India, people above 70 constitute a small percentage of our population. And even in our setup, if you look at these 3000 people who have died, at least 60-70 percent of them are those who are above 60 and having diseases.”

    According to Health Ministry data, a small section of people, 17 percent of COVID-19 patients in the country, are above 60 and that age group accounts for 60 percent of deaths in India.

    Body Immunity

    The exposure of people to harsh environmental conditions, including comprised water and air and other kinds of pollution from a young age has helped in some way to gain additional immunity against infection, claims Kumar.

    “The extreme environmental factors have remained an integral part of the Indian population, therefore, the body becomes immune to regular infections as our immune system automatically starts building the antibodies to act against the enemy,” said Kumar.

    Indians have natural immunity, compared to those from western countries, which could play a role against the coronavirus, offers the doctor, adding that these assertions are mere conjecture and suggesting that several societal elements are simultaneously contributing in small proportions.

    Less Stress on Health Infrastructure

    Earlier, India quickly ramped up health facilities, gaining crucial time by imposing lockdowns at an early stage on 24 March with just 500 cases recorded. With only 0.55 beds per 1000 population in government hospitals, the country built COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and converted old train carriages into isolation wards.

    A worker paints beds to be used at a railway hospital to accommodate people suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid concerns about the spread of the disease, in Chennai, India, March 30, 2020.
    © REUTERS / P. RAVIKUMAR
    Pause & Reboot: How COVID-19 Crisis Has Potential to Transform India's Public Healthcare System

    “The health facilities in India are still not flooded the way it happened in Europe and USA, they were caught off guard and soon their ICU were overwhelmed with patients. Whereas India used the lockdown period aggressively, we have made preparations so that even if now the cases are increasing, the health facilities are here to take care,” said Kumar.

    He added that there were instances when ventilators were not available to patients in France. “Fortunately that situation has not arisen in India, and it's unlikely to arise with the present state of preparedness,” he added.

    Accumulation of Cases in Metro Cities

    The more vulnerable Indian states, with more fragile healthcare systems, are still not bearing the brunt of the coronavirus cases in the country, as most cases have been recorded in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat, said the doctor.

    “The good thing is that 50 percent of our cases are actually confined to three states: Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. They constitute nearly 50 percent of the volume of the cases. And the most vulnerable states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh still have the least amount of cases,” added Kumar.

    The worst-affected India state is Maharashtra, which accounts for 39,297 COVID-19 positive cases and 1390 deaths, out of an estimated 3400 deaths in the country. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has 13,191 infections, Gujarat 12,537 and Delhi 11,088.

    The 'Grim' Future 

    These dynamics can quickly change due to reverse migration, warns the doctor. The more people who become unemployed and are forced to return to their hometowns and taking less protective measures, the more cases could arise in India’s more remote locations.

    Kumar suggested that infections in India could increase to 4,000,000-5,00,000 with relaxed social norms in several states by the time the country hits the peak in June-July. "It's only by July end that India will see a decline in number of infections, till then a temporary spurt is expected," he offered.

    Related:

    Plasma Therapy Has No Life-Threatening Side Effects, Doctor Says After Indian Gov't Calls It Harmful
    Drastic Measures Key to India's Low Coronavirus Toll Compared to US, Europe - Top Surgeon
    COVID-19-Led Reverse Migration to Disrupt India's Urban & Rural Economy, Business Models - Analysts
    Tags:
    USA, US, Europe, factors, Population, virus, disease, mortality rates, mortality, Death, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse