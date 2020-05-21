Register
21:33 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse shows a Hydroxychloroquine pill, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 23, 2020

    Hydroxychloroquine: Which Countries Believe It Could Be Useful in Anti-COVID Fight

    © REUTERS / Reuters Photographer
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/81/1079378195_0:24:2971:1695_1200x675_80_0_0_c8672f38d19d039c6dc8060e4bdbe869.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005211079378667-hydroxychloroquine-which-countries-believe-it-could-be-useful-in-anti-covid-fight/

    As a medication, hydroxychloroquine has for over sixty years been officially regulated to treat malaria, and is generally regarded as safe; produced in the form of tablets ingested by mouth to reduce inflammation and fever caused by the disease. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, the drug's application is now being reviewed.

    US President Donald Trump cuased an uproar this week after claiming that he was taking the anti-malaria hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Following his surprising revelation, a leading official from the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Michael Ryan, went on record to advise against the use of the drug outside of clinically accepted trials, citing potential “side effects”. This comes as some health authorities around the globe have launched trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in preventing or at least mitigating the effects of the coronavirus.  

    American FDA Moderates Its Stance Towards HCQ

    The drug has been approved for medical use in the US for the treatment of malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has been in use since 1955. Hydroxychloroquine is a prescription drug in the US, that can be bought under the brand-name Plaquenil, in the form of pills, and according to recent data, the prescription of this medication has soared since late March, after the FDA temporarily authorized “emergency use” of the medication for COVID-19 treatment in hospitals.

    A nurse shows a pill of hydroxychloroquine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / Reuters Photographer
    A nurse shows a pill of hydroxychloroquine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 23, 2020

    In the mid-April, FDA publicly warned about the dangers of using both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine outside of a hospital setting, due to the risk of arrhythmia. However, after US President Donald Trump publicly asserteed that the drug's use to counter COVID-19 was a "game changer", the agency softened its stance, arguing that “the decision to take any drug is ultimately a decision between a patient and their doctor”, according to a statement by FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

    There are currently some 34 clinical trials ongoing in the United States that are testing HCQ’s effectiveness in the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

    UK Begins Trials For The Drug’s Effectiveness in COVID-19 Prevention

    British health workers are taking part in the first global study to assess whether chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine could prevent the infection, among the NHS staff working with coronavirus-stricken patients. The trials will be led by the University of Oxford and the Wellcome Trust, with support from the Bangkok-based Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit.

    Hospitals in Thailand, Italy, Portugal, South America and Africa are also soon expected to join the trials, currently dubbed Copcov. Those health workers taking part in the study will either be prescribed HCQ or a placebo to measure its effectiveness. According to project leader Sir Nicholas White, however, the drug’s performance remains obscure.

    “We really do not know if chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine are beneficial or harmful against COVID-19”, the professor told the media. “The best way to find out if they are effective in preventing COVID-19 is in a randomised clinical trial. That’s what Copcov is – and why we’re doing this study”.

    France and India Okay Prescription of Anti-Malaria Drug For COVID-19

    French authorities have permitted state doctors to prescribe chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for patients with COVID-19, despite warnings from some EU regulators about the side effects of the drug, which include heart problems, blurring of vision, nausea and headaches. The French military reportedly bought a large amount of chloroquine-containing tablets from China in April, despite the controversy surrounding its use.

    A pharmacy worker shows pills of hydroxychloroquine used to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    A pharmacy worker shows pills of hydroxychloroquine used to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 22, 2020

    India’s health ministry has not only greenlit the use by doctors of HCQ to treat infections but also publicly endorsed the use and sale of the drug. Health authorities have recommended those citizens in contact with COVID-19 patients use the pills as a preventive measure, but only with a prescription from a doctor. It was reported in the end of April that India had shipped some 50 million HCQ-containing tablets to the US, but this information has not been confirmed by authorities.

    Many Middle Eastern states, including Bahrain, have followed the lead and now prescribe the anti-malarial drug as a means of attempting to treat active coronavirus-cases or use as a preventive measure. The drug's effectiveness in these settings has not been proven.

    Without proofs of the drugs' effectiveness, many states, including Germany, have steered away from their use in the fight against COVID-19, allowing pharmacies to only discharge the drug for the treatment of malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, idiopathic arthritis and lupus. In April, India said that Germany was among those nations that had received a significant shipment of HCQ. 

    Tags:
    Food and Drug Administration (FDA), COVID-19, coronavirus, malaria, India, Bahrain, France, United Kingdom, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse