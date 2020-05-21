Boohoo Online Fashion Brand Founder to Launch COVID-19-Testing - Reports

Сo-founder of online fashion brand BooHoo Mahmud Kamani has announced that the retailer will start direct-to-consumer sales of a saliva-based test for the COVID-19 antigen, according to The Guardian.
The retail tycoon has teamed up with founder of investment bank Zeus Capital, Richard Hughes, for the project.
“We immediately recognised the global opportunity to distribute the simple and unique saliva-based COVID-19 rapid test. Medusa19 will enable end-to-end supply of these tests on a global basis, subject to regulatory approval and manufacturing capacity, which will be key,” Hughes and Kamani said as quoted by Drapers media outlet.
The rapid antigen test will have to be approved by the regulator before it can be sold.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 318,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,789,000.
