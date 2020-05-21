COVID-19 Live Updates: Global Tally Nears 5 Million as WHO Warns of Possible Second Wave

A World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson has warned about a possible second wave of coronavirus and stressed that the pandemic still poses a threat as the global number of those infected is nearing 5 million.
The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,551,853, including 93,439 deaths and 294,312 recoveries. Russia has the second largest number of coronavirus cases: 308,705, with 85,392 recoveries and 2,972 fatalities. In Europe, Italy, Spain, and the UK have been among the worst-affected countries.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.
