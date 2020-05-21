Register
21 May 2020
    A man wears a protective mask as he walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Global Tally Nears 5 Million as WHO Warns of Possible Second Wave

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide
    0 0 0
    The death toll from the coronavirus throughout the world has reached 328,120, while over 4.99 million infections have been detected, and more than 1.89 million of those patients have recovered, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, media and other sources.

    A World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson has warned about a possible second wave of coronavirus and stressed that the pandemic still poses a threat as the global number of those infected is nearing 5 million.

    The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,551,853, including 93,439 deaths and 294,312 recoveries. Russia has the second largest number of coronavirus cases: 308,705, with 85,392 recoveries and 2,972 fatalities. In Europe, Italy, Spain, and the UK have been among the worst-affected countries.

    The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. 

    • 04:58

      Germany Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 176,752

      Germany has confirmed 745 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 176,752, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

      The death toll has grown by 57 to 8,147 people within the same period of time.

      A day earlier, the country confirmed 797 new cases and 83 fatalities.

      More than 158,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

    • 04:57

      S Korea Records 12 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Down From 32 Yesterday - KCDC

      South Korea has registered 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - down from 32 yesterday - bringing the overall case count to 11,122, with 91 percent of those infected (10,135) having recovered by now, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

      One new death was recorded. The death toll now stands at 264, the KCDC said.

      A total of 69 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day.

      From May 20, South Korean graduating class students returned to school after online learning, but on the first day some cities recorded those infected with coronavirus, and schoolchildren were sent home.

      South Korea in late April - early May already recorded isolated cases of COVID-19. But a new local cluster is believed to be linked to a 29-year-old man who visited several nightclubs and bars in Seoul, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

    • 04:57

      Kyrgyzstan's Coronavirus Case Tally Surpasses 1,300

      Kyrgyzstan's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 43 over the past 24 hours - up from yesterday's 27 - to surpass 1,300, the country's coronavirus response centre told Sputnik.

      "On May 21, 2020, a total of 43 new cases were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

      The spokesman said four medical personnel were among those newly infected.

      A total of 19 patients have recovered over the past day - up from yesterday's 12.

      The case tally in Kyrgyzstan currently stands at 1,313, including 270 medical staff. A total of 919 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The death toll amounts to 14.

    • 04:56

      Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 5,609 to 112,359

      India has confirmed 5,609 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 112,359, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

      The death toll from the disease has reached 3,435, with 132 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. The number of recoveries has risen to 45,299 after growing by 3,002 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

      India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 39,297 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 13,191 cases, and the western state of Gujarat, with 12,537 cases.

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Global Tally Nears 5 Million as WHO Warns of Possible Second Wave
