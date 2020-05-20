Trump Says Considering Rescheduling G7 Summit 'On Same or Similar Date' at Camp David

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he is thinking about rescheduling the G7 summit at Camp David.
Now that our Country is “Transitioning back to Greatness”, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020
In March, the White House announced that an in-person meeting of G7 leaders would be cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak and that a video conference between the group's leaders would be held instead.
The 46th G7 summit was scheduled to take place on 10-12 June at Camp David, the country retreat for the US president in Maryland.
The Group of Seven (G7) is an international intergovernmental economic organisation that consists of the seven largest IMF- advanced economies: the United States, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Britain as well as the European Union.
