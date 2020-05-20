Two Indian Soldiers Killed After Terrorists Attack Camp in Kashmir's Srinagar- Video

Terrorists attacked a Border Security Force camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pandach area, near Soura in Srinagar on Wednesday. Initial reports says two security personnel died while another is critically injured.
According to reports, two militants on motorcycles attacked a security patrol. The terrorists sprayed bullets, resulting in serious injuries to three security personnel. They were rushed to SKIMS hospital, however, two were declared dead on arrival.
The attack comes after two terrorists were killed by security forces on Tuesday. Three security personnel were injured and several houses were burnt as a consequence of bombing and a gunfight in the Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.
On Monday night, an incident occurred between terrorists and security personnel when the latter surrounded a few houses in response to intel. Following the encounter, mobile and internet services remain suspended in the region.
Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a rise in terror activities throughout April, with at least 19 security personnel killed.
