Register
10:39 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Commands spoken to voice recognition programs Siri and Cortana are being recorded and then sent to strangers to help improve those programs' accuracy, according to claims made by an insider on the social news site Reddit.

    'Wiretapping Entire Populations': Whistleblower Slams Apple’s ‘Lack of Action' on Privacy Issues

    © Flickr / Mike Lau
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005201079362895-wiretapping-entire-populations-whistleblower-slams-apples-lack-of-action-on-privacy-issues/

    Exposés on Apple’s sharing of users' Siri recordings with third parties in 2019 prompted the tech giant to pledge changes to how data obtained from the devices is used and stored, underscoring that “privacy is a fundamental human right.”

    An ex-contractor for Apple who was part of a whistleblower campaign that revealed the company was listening in to its users’ Siri recordings has written a letter protesting the lack of action to remedy the situation with privacy issues, reports The Guardian.

    In the letter, sent to all European data protection regulators, Thomas le Bonniec, 25, voices his concerns that Apple “continues to ignore and violate fundamental rights”, persisting in massive harvesting of data.

    “I am extremely concerned that big tech companies are basically wiretapping entire populations despite European citizens being told the EU has one of the strongest data protection laws in the world. Passing a law is not good enough: it needs to be enforced upon privacy offenders,” writes Le Bonniec.

    The former subcontractor worked in Apple’s Cork offices, transcribing user requests in English and French, until he quit in summer 2019. At the time le Bonniec cited ethical considerations as the reason for his decision.

    “They do operate on a moral and legal grey area… and they have been doing this for years on a massive scale. They should be called out in every possible way,” Le Bonniec was quoted as saying by The Guardian in 2019.

    After a spate of disclosures which shed light on Apple’s “grading” program, which involved thousands of contractors listening in to recordings made, whether accidentally or deliberately, using Siri, ostensibly to improve the virtual assistant tech, Apple had apologized, vowing to introduce far-reaching changes, and insisting it would only grade recordings from users who had opted-in to the procedure.

    “We realise we have not been fully living up to our high ideals,” the company said in a statement in August.

    In late October the company had released a software update to allow Siri users to opt-in or out of their voice recordings being used to enhance the “dictation” of the virtual assistant, and to choose to delete audio data stored by Apple.

    However, according to Le Bonniec, the company fell dismally short of accepting the responsibility for its years of accumulating massive private data without the users’ consent.

    The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
    “I listened to hundreds of recordings every day, from various Apple devices (eg. iPhones, Apple Watches, or iPads). These recordings were often taken outside of any activation of Siri, eg in the context of an actual intention from the user to activate it for a request.

    These processings were made without users being aware of it, and were gathered into datasets to correct the transcription of the recording made by the device,” said the former Apple contractor.

    Le Bonniec went on to deplore the fact that the recordings stored by the company were not restricted to users of Apple devices, but also “involved relatives, children, friends, colleagues, and whoever could be recorded by the device”.

    “The system recorded everything: names, addresses, messages, searches, arguments, background noises, films, and conversations. I heard people talking about their cancer, referring to dead relatives, religion, sexuality, pornography, politics, school, relationships, or drugs with no intention to activate Siri whatsoever,” says Le Bonniec.

    Calling out the company for its touted ‘privacy-driven’ policies, Le Bonniec urges further investigation of these practices by data protection authorities and Privacy watchdogs.

    “With the current statement, I want to bring this issue to your attention, and also offer my cooperation to provide any element substantiating these facts. Although this case has already gone public, Apple has not been subject to any kind of investigation to the best of my knowledge,” concludes the former Apple contractor.

    In August 2019 after a succession of revelations that shed light on Apple’s “grading” programme, revealing that thousands of contractors were hired to listen in to Siri audio recordings containing private information of the company’s customers, as part of a project to enhance the technical efficacy of the virtual assistant, the company announced impending software changes, noting that “privacy is a fundamental human right.”

    Apple had also vowed they would be abandoning retention of Siri audio and develop an opt-in process for those users who had no qualms about their recordings being used to boost the virtual assistant’s technical performance.

    “As a result of our review, we realize we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize,” the tech giant had said.

     

    Related:

    Microsoft Hires Apple’s Ex-Siri Chief Amid Plans for Future AI Development
    Each Apple Contractor Has Been Listening to at Least 1000 Siri Customer Recordings a Day – Reports
    Apple Suspends Siri Response Grading Programme After Spying Concerns
    Privacy Provoked: Apple Apologizes for Sharing Siri Data, Announces New Policies
    Apple’s Voice Assistant App Siri Called Israel ‘Zionist Occupation State’ After Wikipedia Hack
    Tags:
    virtual assistant, privacy, Siri, Siri, Whistleblower, whistleblower, Apple, Apple, Apple
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Reed Flute Cave, China
    Enigmatic Eerie Underworlds: The Most Unusual Caves on the Planet
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse