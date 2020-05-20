Register
20 May 2020
    Grab the Bill: Epstein's Accuser Claims in Lawsuit She Was Recruited at Dinner With Clinton

    Bill Clinton has previously admitted to having travelled on Epstein's private airplane several times, but denied knowing anything about his sex crimes.

    One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims claims that the paedohile millionaire recruited her on a star-studded Africa trip with Bill Clinton, The Sun US reports, citing court papers.

    Juliette Bryant, one of more than a dozen women suing Epstein's estate for alleged sexual abuse, said she was an aspiring 20-year-old South African model when she was introduced to the well-connected investor in 2002.

    She claimed that it happened at a dinner in Cape Town with Epstein, “a former high US Government official, a famous actor and a well-known comedian”, according to The Sun.

    Her suit, first filed in November 2019, has now been bolstered with flight logbooks which name the three individuals as former US President Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker.

    Bryant alleged that she was invited to the dinner with the promise of becoming a model in New York City. She reportedly recounted in the lawsuit that she watched Bill Clinton give a speech in Cape Town the following day, and "was escorted to the speech by police cars with individuals associated with the former official".

    However, her lawsuit states that instead of a modelling breakthrough, she was taken to Epstein's private Caribbean island and "repeatedly raped".

    "What appeared on the outside as a legitimate opportunity to break into the modelling business in the US turned into years of horrific abuse and manipulation," she claimed.

    She is now said to be seeking documents relating to Clinton, Spacey and Tucker from Epstein's estate.
    The four men did visit several African countries, including South Africa, in September 2002 on a humanitarian mission.

    The newspaper has previously published photos of the trio aboard Epstein's private jet, dubbed the "Lolita Express". In one photo, Clinton was posing with Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, and another two pictures showed Clinton and Tucker with Chauntae Davies, then-Epstein's masseuse who last year spoke out about being raped by Epstein on his private island.

    There has been no evidence to suggest that Clinton, Spacey or Tucker engaged in any wrongdoing or knew about Epstein's sex crimes. None of Esptein's accusers has implicated either of them in illegal sexual activity.

    Tucker and Spacey have not commented on the issue so far, but Clinton previously issued a statement admitting that he took four trips on Epstein's jet in 2002 and 2003, but wasn't aware of Epstein's crimes.

    In August 2019, the millionaire hedge fund manager was found dead in a Manhattan detention centre where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, which he denied. He was facing up to 45 years in jail. Authorities ruled that Epstein, a convicted paedophile who served a light sentence in 2008 for soliciting a minor for sex, hanged himself, although this has been disputed by forensic experts.

    lawsuit, sexual abuse, rape, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Kevin Spacey, Bill Clinton
