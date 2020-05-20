Register
05:58 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) are pictured during the World Health Assembly (WHA) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020

    'Last Thing We Need Now': Ex-WHO Boss Defends Organisation From Trump's Fury Despite Personal Praise

    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (72)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107935/44/1079354417_0:0:3097:1743_1200x675_80_0_0_274067b46e21af6e2535d4d312c13c00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005201079359991-last-thing-we-need-now-ex-who-boss-defends-organisation-from-trumps-fury-despite-personal-praise/

    nald Trump has argued that China has withheld information about the novel coronavirus outbreak, and attacked the World Health Organisation by calling it “China's puppet”, while by contrast praising how “boldly” former WHO boss Gro Harlmen Brundtland handled the SARS outbreak in 2003 during her tenure.

    In an open letter, US President Donald Trump has argued the current WHO boss should have done as Gro Harlem Brundtland, one of his predecessors, did when she headed the organisation two decades ago. However, Brundtland herself has distanced herself from his statements and cautioned against criticism of the WHO.

    In a “self-explanatory” letter to current WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus, Trump referenced the example of how Dr. Brundtland handled the SARS outbreak in 2003 during her tenure, praising her “boldness”.

    “Just a few years ago, under the leadership of a different Director General, the WHO showed the world what it could offer. In 2003, in response to the outbreak of SARS in China, Gro Harlem Brundtland boldly declared the WHO's first crisis travel advisory in 55 years, recommending against travel to and from the disease epicentre in southern China. She also did not hesitate to criticise China for threatening global health by attempting to cover up the outbreak through its usual playbook of arresting whistleblowers and censoring media. Many lives could be saved if you followed Dr. Brundtland's example”, Trump wrote.

    ​However, Gro Harlem Brundtland was not thrilled about Trump's reference, instead calling on political leaders to rally around the WHO.

    “The last thing we need now is to attack the WHO. This means weakening our very central common global institution,” Brundtland said, as quoted by national broadcaster NRK. “The WHO has both the necessary experience and authorisation to oversee and share information and at the same time assist all countries to overcome the ongoing corona crisis.”

    Brundtland stressed that the organisation is essential when it comes to preventing crises like the one the world is currently facing.

    “The WHO makes us all better prepared to face the challenges facing a globalised world,” she said.

    Trump also threatened to permanently freeze support for the WHO unless the organisation makes “significant improvements” within 30 days and even reconsider US membership in the organisation.

    Trump suspended the US contribution to the WHO on 14 April, accusing the organisation of taking the epidemic too lightly at its outset and of helping China hide the danger and the spread of the novel coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei.

    Trump emphasised that the US pays about $450 million annually to the WHO, more than any other country, and threatened to cut this contribution because the US, he claimed, hasn't been “treated properly”.

    The US is the WHO's single largest contributor, accounting for about 15 percent of the WHO's budget.

    Trump stressed that China only paid one-tenth of what the US contributes.

    “They are a puppet of China, they are China-centric to put it nicer,” Trump said.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry ventured that Trump was trying to shift the blame to the Chinese for his own inability to deal with the pandemic in the US, and stressed that the country's contribution was fully in line with the current regulations.

    Gro Harlem Brundtland is a Norwegian Labour politician, who served three terms as Prime Minister of Norway (1981, 1986-89, and 1990-96) and later went on to become Director General of the World Health Organisation from 1998 to 2003. She is also known for having chaired the Brundtland Commission which presented the Brundtland Report on sustainable development.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (72)

    Related:

    Trump Gives WHO 30 Days for 'Improvements', Threatens Permanent Funding Freeze, End of US Membership
    Tags:
    World Health Organization (WHO), Norway, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Reed Flute Cave, China
    Enigmatic Eerie Underworlds: The Most Unusual Caves on the Planet
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse