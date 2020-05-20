5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Nicaragua, Reports of Shaking Buildings in Managua

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occured in Nicaragua on Wednesday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). It has caused several buildings in the Nicaragua's capital to shake, Reuters reported, citing witnesses.
The EMSC recorded the earthquakes 69 kilometres southwest from Managua, 67 km southwest of Jinotepe and 36 km southwest of Masachapa. The depth of the earthquake was 60 kilometres.
No casualties have yet been reported from the site.
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M5.1 strikes 69 km SW of #Managua (#Nicaragua) 9 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/i2IVIeTG90 pic.twitter.com/7FCGJ0sQm4— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 20, 2020
Since Nicaragua is situated along the Cocos and Caribbean tectonic plates, the country is prone to earthquakes. The latest notable earthquake took place in the country in October 2014, with the magnitude of 7.3.
All comments
Show new comments (0)