US Sanctions Chinese Logistics Firm for Working With Iranian Airline - Treasury

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating China-based Shanghai Saint Logistics Limited for acting as a general sales agent (GSA) for or on behalf of Iranian airline Mahan Air," the release said.
According to the US Treasury, this is the seventh designation of a GSA to Mahan Air since 2018. The release added that Mahan Air is designated under counterterrorism authorities for providing support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), as well as under a counter proliferation authority that targets weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters.
