Redeployment of US Nukes From Germany to Poland Would Damage Russia-NATO Ties, Moscow Warns

Russian officials have already repeatedly warned in the past that its Eastern European neighbours' decision to host US-made strategic systems, including components of America's Aegis Ashore missile defence system, make them targets to Russia's strategic nuclear response in the event of war.

The redeployment of US nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland would serve to further damage already strained Russia-NATO relations and escalate tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Tuesday.

"We hope that Washington and Warsaw recognize the dangerous nature of such statements, which exacerbate an already difficult period of relations between Russia and NATO, and threaten the very basis of European security, weakened as a result of unilateral steps by the United States, first and foremost through their exit from the INF Treaty," Zakharova said.

"The US could make a real contribution to strengthening European security by returning American nuclear warheads to US territory. Russia did so a long time ago, returning all its nuclear weapons to its national territory," she added.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman's comments follow remarks by US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher last week indicating that "if Germany wants to reduce its nuclear sharing potential and weaken NATO, maybe Poland, which honestly fulfills its obligations, and understands the risks on NATO's eastern flank, could use this potential at home."

Mosbacher's comments came in the wake of an ongoing debate inside Germany's coalition government on whether US nuclear weapons should be removed from the country's airbases. The SPD, Germany's second-largest party and member of the CDU-run governing coalition, brought up the subject of US-NATO nuclear sharing arrangements in early May, with party leader Rolf Mutzenich arguing that nukes on German soil "do not heighten our security," but "just the opposite," make it more vulnerable to attack. CDU officials poured cold water on the idea, suggesting removing the nukes would "undermine trust" between Berlin and Washington.

The prospect of moving NATO nuclear weapons hundreds of kilometers eastward toward Russia's borders would threaten to dramatically escalate tensions between the nuclear superpowers, because, just like the Cuban Missile Crisis and the placement of US nuclear weapons in Turkey during the Cold War, it would lead to a dramatic reduction in the possible response time Russian officials would have in the event of a war, thereby risking the accidental triggering of nuclear armageddon. At the same time, under conventional military calculations, it would heighten the temptation by NATO to carry out a first strike against Russia to try to avoid or limit a Russian counterstrike.

Russian officials have already repeatedly voiced concerns over the deployment of US Aegis Ashore missile defence system components in Poland and Romania, warning that the MK-41 missile interceptor launchers could easily be converted to fire offensive nuclear-tipped Tomahawk cruise missiles at targets inside Russia. Last year, Washington formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a 1987 agreement which prohibited Moscow from developing, building or fielding ground-based nuclear-capable missiles in the 500-5,500 km range, and began testing of a new generation of Tomahawk Land Attack cruise missile immediately afterwards.

