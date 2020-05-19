Register
13:09 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Urgent

    Redeployment of US Nukes From Germany to Poland Would Damage Russia-NATO Ties, Moscow Warns

    © Sputnik /
    World
    Get short URL
    180
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005191079353167-redeployment-of-us-nukes-from-germany-to-poland-would-complicate-russia-nato-ties-moscow-warns/

    Russian officials have already repeatedly warned in the past that its Eastern European neighbours' decision to host US-made strategic systems, including components of America's Aegis Ashore missile defence system, make them targets to Russia's strategic nuclear response in the event of war.

    The redeployment of US nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland would serve to further damage already strained Russia-NATO relations and escalate tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Tuesday.

    "We hope that Washington and Warsaw recognize the dangerous nature of such statements, which exacerbate an already difficult period of relations between Russia and NATO, and threaten the very basis of European security, weakened as a result of unilateral steps by the United States, first and foremost through their exit from the INF Treaty," Zakharova said.

    "The US could make a real contribution to strengthening European security by returning American nuclear warheads to US territory. Russia did so a long time ago, returning all its nuclear weapons to its national territory," she added.

    The foreign ministry spokeswoman's comments follow remarks by US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher last week indicating that "if Germany wants to reduce its nuclear sharing potential and weaken NATO, maybe Poland, which honestly fulfills its obligations, and understands the risks on NATO's eastern flank, could use this potential at home."

    Mosbacher's comments came in the wake of an ongoing debate inside Germany's coalition government on whether US nuclear weapons should be removed from the country's airbases. The SPD, Germany's second-largest party and member of the CDU-run governing coalition, brought up the subject of US-NATO nuclear sharing arrangements in early May, with party leader Rolf Mutzenich arguing that nukes on German soil "do not heighten our security," but "just the opposite," make it more vulnerable to attack. CDU officials poured cold water on the idea, suggesting removing the nukes would "undermine trust" between Berlin and Washington.

    The prospect of moving NATO nuclear weapons hundreds of kilometers eastward toward Russia's borders would threaten to dramatically escalate tensions between the nuclear superpowers, because, just like the Cuban Missile Crisis and the placement of US nuclear weapons in Turkey during the Cold War, it would lead to a dramatic reduction in the possible response time Russian officials would have in the event of a war, thereby risking the accidental triggering of nuclear armageddon. At the same time, under conventional military calculations, it would heighten the temptation by NATO to carry out a first strike against Russia to try to avoid or limit a Russian counterstrike.

    Russian officials have already repeatedly voiced concerns over the deployment of US Aegis Ashore missile defence system components in Poland and Romania, warning that the MK-41 missile interceptor launchers could easily be converted to fire offensive nuclear-tipped Tomahawk cruise missiles at targets inside Russia. Last year, Washington  formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a 1987 agreement which prohibited Moscow from developing, building or fielding ground-based nuclear-capable missiles in the 500-5,500 km range, and began testing of a new generation of Tomahawk Land Attack cruise missile immediately afterwards.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse