Register
10:49 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this picture taken on April 29, 2020, an engineer shows a plastic model of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Quality Control Laboratory at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. - Sinovac Biotech, which is conducting one of the four clinical trials that have been authorised in China, has claimed great progress in its research and promising results among monkeys.

    China Scientists Tout New Drug as Able to Potentially Stop COVID-19 Pandemic 'Without Vaccine'

    © AFP 2020 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (60)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/83/1079188386_0:306:3072:2034_1200x675_80_0_0_f75a24c04b156b8d04f61169cfe8c022.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005191079348944-china-scientists-tout-new-drug-as-able-to-potentially-stop-covid-19-pandemic-without-vaccine/

    The COVID-19 outbreak first emerged in China’s Hubei province in late 2019, before spreading across the world to become a pandemic and triggering an international race against time to develop treatments and vaccines.

    A drug currently undergoing testing at a Chinese laboratory has been touted by a group of scientists as potentially able to end the COVID-19 outbreak, which first emerged in China’s Wuhan late last year before evolving into a global pandemic, reported AFP.

    In research, published Sunday in the scientific journal Cell, the scientists reportedly claim the medication developed at China's Peking University could produce a two-pronged effect, both shortening recovery time for people infected with the respiratory disease, and providing short-term immunity from the virus.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province
    © AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL
    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province

    The drug has been successful at the animal testing stage, Sunney Xie, director of the university's Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, was cited by the outlet as confirming.

    "When we injected neutralising antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500. That means this potential drug has (a) therapeutic effect," said Xie.

    Neutralising Antibodies

    In their work, Xie's team had isolated 14 neutralising antibodies from the blood of 60 recovered patients.

    These antibodies are typically produced by the human immune system as a barrier to stop the virus from infecting a person, and their use, claim the team, offers a potential "cure" for the disease.

    In another boon, the new drug could offer short-term protection against the coronavirus, as the research showed mice resisted infection if the neutralising antibody was injected.

    While current trials showed the period of protection for medical workers could potentially last a few weeks, Xie voiced hope further studies could extend that to several months.

    Scientists are seen working at Cobra Biologics, they are working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Keele, Britain, April 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / Carl Recine
    Scientists are seen working at Cobra Biologics, they are working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Keele, Britain, April 30, 2020

    Neutralised antibodies have the potential of forming the basis for a specialised drug to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic," said the scientist.

    "Our expertise is single-cell genomics rather than immunology or virology. When we realised that the single-cell genomic approach can effectively find the neutralising antibody we were thrilled," said Xie.

    Drugs based on the use of antibodies have previously been successful in treating viruses such as HIV, Ebola and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

    As the world has been sparing neither time nor money in the global effort to develop a vaccine or effective treatment for the COVID-19 virus, Xie was cited as saying his team had been working "day and night" seeking a breakthrough.

    Sunney Xie added that the drug might be ready later in the year, in time for any possible second wave of the virus, while the process of developing a vaccine development is more demanding.

    Pharmacist Michael Witte wears heavy gloves as he opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, Monday, March 16, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Pharmacist Michael Witte wears heavy gloves as he opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, Monday, March 16, 2020

    The scientist revealed that planning for a clinical trial already underway and most likely to be carried out in Australia and elsewhere.

    "We would be able to stop the pandemic with an effective drug, even without a vaccine," said Xie.

    Touching upon the potential benefits of using plasma from recovered individuals to boost the body's defences against the virus, Xie said that over 700 patients had received this therapy in China, showing "very good therapeutic effects".

    "However, it (plasma) is limited in supply," said Xie.

    The news comes as China’s health officials announced last week the country has five potential coronavirus vaccines at the human trial stage, with no “major adverse reactions” reported among the 2,575 volunteers participating in the phase-two tests.

    Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, was cited by The Japan Times as saying:

    “According to the plan, if all goes well, the above projects will complete the second phase of clinical trials in July this year.”

    More than 100 vaccines for COVID-19 are in the works globally, with several companies and organizations in the US and around the world testing potential vaccines in humans, including Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and the University of Oxford in cooperation with AstraZeneca.

     

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (60)

    Related:

    Trump Says ‘Big Announcements’ on COVID-19 Vaccine Coming
    Dow Soars 911 Points as COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Spikes, More US States Reopen
    'Antibody Cocktail Therapy' May Be Non-Vaccine Option Against COVID-19, Analyst Says
    US Intel Blames Chinese Hackers to Distract From Plans to ‘Profit Exclusively’ off COVID-19 Vaccine
    Tags:
    plasma, Vaccines, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus, China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse