Canadian Air Force Jet Crashes in British Columbia

"The RCAF has been made aware that a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed in the vicinity of Kamloops, BC", the air force tweeted.
It said the priority was to determine the status of the personnel. A local newspaper, KTW, reported that the pilot ejected and was seen on the roof of a house. The second member of the plane's crew, female, sustained severe injuries, the outlet added, citing a witness on the scene.
“I saw a deceased female with catastrophic injuries”, the witness, Dana Hings, said. “It looked like she hit a tree. It’s insane. It’s not supposed to happen. This is supposed to be a good thing and she died”.
The plane reportedly crashed into a house shortly after the exhibition team took off to continue their cross-country tour. Witnesses said it climbed straight up before suddenly diving and doing a barrel roll. The building is said to have caught fire.
