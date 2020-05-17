All 4 Planes With Russian Specialists Returned From Serbia - Defence Ministry

"The fourth Il-76 of the Russian Aerospace Forces with servicemen and special equipment from the Russian Defence Ministry's joint detachment that was carrying out missions to assist with the fight against the coronavirus infection on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, has arrived at the Chkalovskiy air base (the Moscow region)", the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the ministry announced the flights to bring home the specialists who had assisted Belgrade in handling the COVID-19 outbreak. Three of the planes arrived during the day.
Overall, 20 servicemen and five items of military equipment have been brought back.
Since 4 April, specialists from Russia's chemical, biological and radiological protection forces, together with their Serbian counterparts, had disinfected medical facilities and important sites in more than 40 settlements in Serbia.
Eight medical teams have diagnosed and treated 881 patients infected with COVID-19. Russian virologists and epidemiologists have studied and analysed the situation in the country and advised the authorities on carrying out anti-viral measures in medical facilities in over 30 Serbian towns.
