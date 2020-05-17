Zoom Videoconferencing Service Reportedly Down for Users Around the World

Users of the Zoom service have been reporting problems with accessing the videoconferencing feature of the application globally, according to the Downdetector website. Several users also complained about not being able to log in, while others were unable to use Zoom's website.
The first reports came in about 11 a.m. GMT and by 1:51 pm, Downdetector counted 72 reports, after which the number of complaints started to decline.
The web conferencing platform has seen a spike in the number of users since the beginning of this year, due to global lockdown restrictions that were imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has infected nearly 4.5 million people since its onset in late December.
