Indian Forces Bust Hideout, Arrest Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Zahoor Wani in Kashmir

Indian forces have arrested a top terrorist from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Zahoor Wani, along with four associates from the Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police confirmed on Saturday.
One hideout busted in Arizal Khansaib,Budgam & a top Over Groud Wirker of LeT, namely Zahoor Wani was arrested. Arms and ammunition recovered from his possession.— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 16, 2020
More arrests and recoveries are expected. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/sFMfVft7Dh
The over-ground worker (OGW) affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group was living in a bunker in a forested area of the village of Arizal.
Arms and ammunition were also recovered from Wani's possession.
Lashkar-e-Taiba is one of the largest and one of the most active Islamist militant organisations in South Asia. The group reportedly operates a number of terrorist training camps in the Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir and is banned in India.
The situation in Kashmir has been constantly strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated after India annulled Jammu and Kashmir's special status and put it under direct federal control on 5 August 2019. In order to control the situation in the valley, additional troops were sent to Jammu and Kashmir and put the erstwhile state under a curfew.
